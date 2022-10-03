Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’
Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
Pence said he has "enormous respect" for Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued the Court should "reconsider" decisions on same-sex rights and contraception.
SCOTUS Roe v Wade mole is CORNERED: Investigation into 70 individuals over the bombshell leak is almost complete, Justice Neil Gorsuch reveals
The Supreme Court mole who leaked the draft version of the Roe v Wade ruling has been cornered, Justice Neil Gorsuch has suggested. The top judge told how the investigation into 70 people over the bombshell leak that sent shockwaves across the nation is coming to an end. He said...
Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In a blow to the NRA, judge allows New York's attorney general to seek a court-imposed monitor and demand Wayne LaPierre forfeit millions
NY AG Letitia James gets a green light to seek financial monitoring for the NRA and to pursue multi-million-dollar penalties from CEO Wayne LaPierre.
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marjorie Taylor Greene Among 4 GOP Reps to Vote Against Religious Freedom
The four Republicans voted against a bill seeking to reauthorize funding for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
Ex-Sen. Al Franken says Senate GOP 'destroyed' the legitimacy of the Supreme Court: 'They've stolen two seats'
"The legitimacy of the court was undermined when they [Senate Republicans] wouldn't take up Merrick Garland," Franken said during a CNN segment.
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York...
Immigrants bused to Kamala Harris's home reveal final destinations after being sent to DC
More than 100 immigrants were bused from Texas to an entrance near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, with many praising the process of getting bused further into the country as being “very good.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not respond by naming any Uvalde school shooting victims and instead spoke about his failed school safety bill.
Supreme Court declines to hear case on DOJ ‘filter teams’ used in Trump search
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case about whether the Justice Department (DOJ) can use “filter teams,” such as the one enlisted by the DOJ to begin a review of evidence collected at former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago to determine whether they are privileged.
The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common
The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Kamala Harris attacks Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for Roe remarks
Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday for his portion of the Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade.
Comments / 0