13 WHAM
A creative send-off for Ginny Ryan
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM’s Ginny Ryan is ending her broadcast news career on Friday. She will sign off at the end of the 5:00 p.m. newscast. All this week, we have been sharing well wishes from her current and former colleagues and members of the community. One from...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
wxxinews.org
ImageOut's 10 day festival of LGBTQ+ films is part of a bigger push for acceptance
Rochester’s ImageOut film festival opens this week, with the same question that most arts organizations now face: How to rebuild after two years of COVID?. “As the pandemic starts to wane a little bit, we’re hoping to start really building community again, and bring people back together into the theater and other venues,” says Braden C. Reese, ImageOut’s managing director.
macaronikid.com
FREE Membership at the JCC of Rochester until 2023!
If you're looking for a fun way to combine family and fitness - give the JCC a try!. We have a spacious and modern fitness and aquatics center with a lap pool and a family pool. Drop in and use our indoor PlayGym, go for a swim, grab a coffee...
wxxinews.org
People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 8
We continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. Scott Wager, co-founder and CEO of Expeditions of Empowerment. Marlies Sullivan, vice president of Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center. Wendy Barry, director of Galgos del Sol USA. Wilson Southerland, artistic...
‘$12 million speaks for itself’: Rochester reaches settlement with Daniel Prude estate
Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police in March 2020.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Help wanted: What 45,000 Micron jobs in CNY will mean for Rochester region
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Micron, the global leader in computer chip manufacturing, announced the creation of a giant $100-billion dollar plant in Clay, New York — north of Syracuse. Leaders are saying it will create 45,000 new jobs over 20 years (9,000 campus jobs and the rest community-based), and many of the skilled workers needed […]
rew-online.com
GreyHill Group acquires industrial property for $2.3MM
GreyHill Group, a commercial real estate investment company based in New York, has acquired a 64,536 SF industrial property at 69 Seneca Ave in Rochester, New York . The one-story, 64,536-square-foot building is located in one of Rochester’s busiest commercial areas. The property consists of three warehouse spaces and one office space, currently occupied by the anchor tenant, Roc Environmental and tenant, Geva Theater Company.
Winners announced for Erie Canalway photo contest
"These remarkable images showcase the beauty, history, and diversity of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor," Executive Director of ECNHC Bob Radliff said.
New 24-unit apartment building for people without housing in Rochester
In 2020, there were 815 homeless individuals on any given night in Monroe County.
WUHF
Old Farm Café opens next to OFC Creations Theater Center
Newly opened OFC's The Old Farm Café and Dining Experience, according to the news release "brings a totally new immersive dining experience to Rochester." The Old Farm Café hosts live music and theatrical shows, as well as serving breakfast, lunch, and an array of drinks. 13WHAM's Sam Carter...
13 WHAM
High honors for Eastman Kodak
Rochester, N.Y. — Eastman Kodak received a major honor Monday. The American Chemical Society named the company a National Historic Chemical Landmark for its contributions to chemistry and innovation. Kodak has been designated as "the birthplace of consumer photography.”. "This honor, representing not Kodak but the people of kodak,"...
wxxinews.org
The road to inclusion: Adaptive biking brings locals and visitors to Rochester-area trails
Kadie Tower of Henrietta reached a personal milestone this summer. The 36-year-old traveled 90 miles along the Erie Canal by bike and kayak. Not in a single trip, but a few miles at a time, whenever she had the chance. "I love the canal trail," she said. "I also love...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Golf year-round at the new Indoor Links at Webster Golf Club
WEBSTER, N.Y. — We are in bonus time when it comes to hitting the links in Western New York, so Webster Golf Club is making sure golfers can play a round of 18 any time of year. Webster Golf Club has been under new ownership since 2019...
gvhealthnews.com
Community leaders join Excellus advisory boards
Two community leaders have joined the regional advisory and governing boards of Excellus Health Plan, Inc., and its parent and subsidiary companies. • Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of Rochester, has been named as director to the Excellus Health Plan, Inc. governing boards of directors. Hawkins has also served for more than a year on Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Rochester regional advisory board.
WHEC TV-10
City reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate, most money will go to Prude’s children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude. $4 million of the settlement will go to attorneys’ fees. The rest will go to Prude’s five children. Here is the full statement from Mayor Malik Evans:. After...
$1,000 A Week For Life winning ticket sold on Lyell Avenue in Rochester
According to NYL, the prize guarantees $1,000 per week for life.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester faith groups launch Stop the Violence community church fairs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Faith and community leaders came together at the spot where 3-year-old Marlo Joseph was shot last week, praying for an end to the gun violence in Rochester. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is starting a new series of events aimed at...
‘Just the beginning’: Genesee Brewery launches premium beer series
It's all part of what the brewery is calling "The Genesee Brewers Series."
