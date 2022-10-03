ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

A creative send-off for Ginny Ryan

Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM’s Ginny Ryan is ending her broadcast news career on Friday. She will sign off at the end of the 5:00 p.m. newscast. All this week, we have been sharing well wishes from her current and former colleagues and members of the community. One from...
ROCHESTER, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wxxinews.org

ImageOut's 10 day festival of LGBTQ+ films is part of a bigger push for acceptance

Rochester’s ImageOut film festival opens this week, with the same question that most arts organizations now face: How to rebuild after two years of COVID?. “As the pandemic starts to wane a little bit, we’re hoping to start really building community again, and bring people back together into the theater and other venues,” says Braden C. Reese, ImageOut’s managing director.
ROCHESTER, NY
macaronikid.com

FREE Membership at the JCC of Rochester until 2023!

If you're looking for a fun way to combine family and fitness - give the JCC a try!. We have a spacious and modern fitness and aquatics center with a lap pool and a family pool. Drop in and use our indoor PlayGym, go for a swim, grab a coffee...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
wxxinews.org

People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 8

We continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. Scott Wager, co-founder and CEO of Expeditions of Empowerment. Marlies Sullivan, vice president of Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center. Wendy Barry, director of Galgos del Sol USA. Wilson Southerland, artistic...
ROCHESTER, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Center For Youth#D#Labella Associates#Fashion Week Rochester#Silk Bridal
rew-online.com

GreyHill Group acquires industrial property for $2.3MM

GreyHill Group, a commercial real estate investment company based in New York, has acquired a 64,536 SF industrial property at 69 Seneca Ave in Rochester, New York . The one-story, 64,536-square-foot building is located in one of Rochester’s busiest commercial areas. The property consists of three warehouse spaces and one office space, currently occupied by the anchor tenant, Roc Environmental and tenant, Geva Theater Company.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Old Farm Café opens next to OFC Creations Theater Center

Newly opened OFC's The Old Farm Café and Dining Experience, according to the news release "brings a totally new immersive dining experience to Rochester." The Old Farm Café hosts live music and theatrical shows, as well as serving breakfast, lunch, and an array of drinks. 13WHAM's Sam Carter...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
13 WHAM

High honors for Eastman Kodak

Rochester, N.Y. — Eastman Kodak received a major honor Monday. The American Chemical Society named the company a National Historic Chemical Landmark for its contributions to chemistry and innovation. Kodak has been designated as "the birthplace of consumer photography.”. "This honor, representing not Kodak but the people of kodak,"...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Golf year-round at the new Indoor Links at Webster Golf Club

​​WEBSTER, N.Y. — ​We are in bonus time when it comes to hitting the links in Western New York, so Webster Golf Club is making sure golfers can play a round of 18 any time of year. Webster Golf Club has been under new ownership since 2019...
WEBSTER, NY
gvhealthnews.com

Community leaders join Excellus advisory boards

Two community leaders have joined the regional advisory and governing boards of Excellus Health Plan, Inc., and its parent and subsidiary companies. • Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of Rochester, has been named as director to the Excellus Health Plan, Inc. governing boards of directors. Hawkins has also served for more than a year on Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Rochester regional advisory board.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy