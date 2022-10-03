Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
College ‘teachers’ reach out to tutor K-12 students
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program offers free online tutoring to K-12 students across the state. South Dakota students and families can now access the program staffed by college students who are preparing to become teachers. “The online tutoring program allows students – kindergarten through...
kotatv.com
South Dakota is prone to weather disasters
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
kotatv.com
South Dakota takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect seniors
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the extensive efforts to protect seniors from fraud and exploitation, the Justice Department along with its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams to phone scams over the past year. Substantial efforts were also made to return money to fraud victims. Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force of the Department is now expanding to increase efforts to combat scams originating overseas, according to a release from DOJ.
kotatv.com
2 years in a row, Oppelt Brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oppelt brothers Caleb and Evan from Goodwin, SD have landed the top spots in South Dakota Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship for the second year in a row. The Junior Bladesmithing Competition is open to high school students around the nation who are challenged to craft a knife or sword by hand hammering or trip hammer forging.
kotatv.com
Controversy sparked over Pennington County voting tabulators
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ever since the 2020 presidential election, unfounded whispers of voter fraud and election tampering have been preached across the country. In the Mount Rushmore state, the South Dakota Freedom Caucus claims that several county auditors and the secretary of state have been suppressing public information regarding the state’s election software and equipment.
kotatv.com
Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
kotatv.com
Much Cooler Today; Possible Frost on the Plains tonight and Friday Morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much cooler air has spread across western South Dakota today. We will see low clouds and patchy fog in spots and some rain showers as a disturbance moves south across the area. Temperatures should mostly be in the 40s this afternoon, but milder 50s in Wyoming.
kotatv.com
BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
kotatv.com
Snowplow drivers prep for winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s no way around it, driving those plows can be a dangerous and challenging job. Winter is coming, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation is preparing for the potential snowy season. At SDDOT’s Snowfigher Roadeo, snowplow drivers are given the chance to sharpen their winter driving skills ahead of the cold weather.
kotatv.com
One Warm Day Today, then Much Cooler Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer air moves in today. Highs will soar into the 70s, which will be 5 to 10 degrees above average. A strong cold front backs through western South Dakota from the north and east late tonight and Thursday. This front will bring much cooler air and clouds, along with a few light rain showers. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. The front will not make much progress westward into Wyoming; only a slight cool-down is expected there.
