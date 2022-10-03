Read full article on original website
Related
311 reports show what visitors see during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city says it always wants to put on its best face for Balloon Fiesta, it’s clear Downtown needs constant work. One look at the 311 website gives you an idea of what tourists have been seeing in Downtown Albuquerque over the past week. “They need to get on that for […]
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta officials explain recent cancellations, no refunds given
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people make their way to Albuquerque's International Balloon Fiesta to catch breathtaking views of balloons, but officials said four out of the eight sessions were canceled due to weather for this year's 50th anniversary. "I'm sorry for their experience if they're not able to...
KOAT 7
300 drones create aerial light show at Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dawn Patrol is normally the first event each morning of the nine-day Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New this year, a drone light show welcomed spectators to kick off the 50th anniversary. Balloon Fiesta organizers went all out to celebrate the golden anniversary of the largest hot...
Balloon Fiesta 50th anniversary creates souvenir frenzy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta collectibles like pins and posters are popular every year, but the excitement is ramped up even more for anything commemorating the 50th anniversary. “This year, we really wanted to bring a lot of different stuff, so we wanted to do a big celebration with the 50th, obviously,” said Balloon Fiesta […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
losalamosreporter.com
Saying Goodbye To The Hilltop House
Robert Waterman stands before the Hilltop House Hotel. Date unknown. Los Alamos Historical Society Photo. The Hilltop House during the winter of 1983-84. Photo from Waterman Collection of Los Alamos Historical Society Archives. BY WENDY HOFFMAN. Fixing food for firefighters. Housing a film crew. Hosting wedding receptions. Providing a productive...
Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
Thieves target Albuquerque food truck owner during busiest time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque food truck owner said he was targeted by thieves. It also comes during one of the busiest weeks for business with Balloon Fiesta. Sawing, drilling, and fixing wasn’t part of Tuesday’s plan, for owner of Mike’s Mighty Meats, Michael Mondragon. “My buddy Phil…came out to help me out. We found […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
Pilot carries on family's flying legacy at Balloon Fiesta
Delays to Sunday's mass ascension left Balloon Fiesta Park visitors and pilots repeating a family's name for its hot-air balloon when asked about flying: 'I don't know.'. The family named its balloon that in 2006 and it has stuck ever since. The balloon was named by Derek Grasspaugh, but the flying duties for the 50th Balloon Fiesta is changing hands.
APD: SWAT activated for armed, barricaded individual in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it has activated SWAT for a barricaded person on Betts St near Constitution. Details are limited but police say the person is armed. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
Registration for this year’s Toys for Tots now open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for this year’s Toys For Tots program is now open. Registration will be open through Dec. 11. All you need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Families in need can register online or at one of the in-person events throughout Albuquerque. DATE TIME LOCATION […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 suspect on the run after Albuquerque Lowe’s robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say helped two other people shoplift from a store in northwest Albuquerque. Officers say Anthony Smith is still on the run after, they say, he helped Selene Romero and Jeremiah Snowden steal from the Lowe’s near Alameda Boulevard. An employee says the three walked in […]
Albuquerque man with history of stealing cars headed back to prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Benavidez, the man who keeps getting caught in stolen cars, is headed back to prison for a destructive rampage in 2021. Benavidez was driving a stolen pickup when he hit a car on I-40 and then took off. When police caught up to him, he rammed a police cruiser and fled, […]
rrobserver.com
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
rrobserver.com
Cool day, perfect for Balloons
Balloons over Paseo Del Norte 8:20 am.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Today is a significantly colder day and rain is still sticking around. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The cool and wet pattern continues especially along and west of the central mountain chain today with scattered to numerous storms expected.”. Luckily, this...
southwestcontemporary.com
Flowers and Herb Markets: A Local Approach to Cannabis and Flowers
Flowers and Herb Markets in Old Town Albuquerque curates a selection of products ranging from fresh flower arrangements to sexual wellness and local, sustainably grown cannabis, and its business model is committed to the local community. We hope there is a time in each person’s life when they decide they...
Shelter in place lifted after police take man into custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado Elementary School and YDI Head Start were placed in a shelter in place Wednesday morning. Police received initial reports of a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at people passing by in the area. When officers arrived on scene they say the man pointed the same item at them. […]
Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they’ve had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. “That’s not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
rrobserver.com
APD: Valley High student caught with gun in backpack
A man is accused of bringing his dad’s gun to Valley High School on Tuesday in Northwest Albuquerque. Kenneth Rhodes, 20, is charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school campus in the incident. Rhodes was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Tuesday. Rhodes’ family declined...
Comments / 0