Rapid City MPO seeks efficient road proposals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for proposals to develop a traffic and corridor analysis study on the area of Highway 14-16 and Radar Hill Road. This comes after the Rapid City MPO started to see a recent shift in development east...
Criminal justice students wipe out Rapid City graffiti
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. The Rapid City Police Department partnered with students in an effort to wipe out graffiti in communities. “It’s beneficial to the community and it’s...
Language summit brings together the Oceti Sakowin once again
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The annual language summit is being held at the Monument, Thursday through Saturday in Rapid City. For the 11th year, the Lakota, Dakota, Nakota Language Summit has met to unite the Oceti Sakowin people to support, teach, and share language resources. The summit was created...
Big Ol’ Fish-Brian Ames
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 24 inch walleye caught by Brian Ames. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
Study shows Rapid City growth will continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
New housing under way in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A major anchor to revitalizing the eastern part of downtown Rapid City is nearing completion. Element Apartments is an upcoming four-story building located on the 100 block of Saint Joseph Street. This project has been in the works since the summer of 2020, along with a unique add-along structure that’s quite different from other projects in the Black Hills.
Controversy sparked over Pennington County voting tabulators
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ever since the 2020 presidential election, unfounded whispers of voter fraud and election tampering have been preached across the country. In the Mount Rushmore state, the South Dakota Freedom Caucus claims that several county auditors and the secretary of state have been suppressing public information regarding the state’s election software and equipment.
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to sell three book titles back to the book seller. The decision comes after it’s content was deemed “inappropriate” --- by some school administrators. The three titles were “How Beautiful...
Much cooler temperatures to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, clouds will increase to overcast by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for many, but a few spots will drop into the 30s. A few showers are possible by morning, especially north. Cloudy skies will linger for Thursday in much of western...
Showcasing young agriculture producers in the region at the Western Junior Livestock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week the Western Junior Livestock Show brings in kids from all over the region to show off their animals and showmanship skills. The county fair or state fair is an end-of-summer staple for many people. For kids showing animals, it does not stop there. Before kids get to the show ring, the preparation for their animals takes months. The young producers start many of their days with morning chores, making sure they have food and water, keeping them warm during the winter and cool during the summer.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A multi-vehicle car crash happened at the intersection of E. North Street and Eglin Street on Tuesday. On arrival, police found an unconscious driver of a Grey Toyota. The car had significant damage and its male passenger had exited the vehicle. The driver was identified...
Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
RC Council approves agreement for fairgrounds to receive funding for renovations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday night, the city made an official agreement to make sure the Central States Fair gets the funding for a renovation project. The Soule Building has been on the fairgrounds since the 50s, and hosts several events during the fair, and even during the offseason.
Cooking with Eric - Herbed Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Broccoli
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What was once a much-maligned veggie has now become popular, mainly because we realized how delicious they could be when roasted in an oven. Of course, I’m talking about brussels sprouts. This roasted Brussels recipe also includes broccoli, and a not-so-sweet and heavy sauce.
Sunny and warmer for Wednesday
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
2 years in a row, Oppelt Brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oppelt brothers Caleb and Evan from Goodwin, SD have landed the top spots in South Dakota Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship for the second year in a row. The Junior Bladesmithing Competition is open to high school students around the nation who are challenged to craft a knife or sword by hand hammering or trip hammer forging.
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”. The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.
STM girls tennis finishes second at state
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up in Rapid City on Tuesday. Pierre claimed the team championship. St. Thomas More finished second with Rapid City Christian 5th and Spearfish 8th.
