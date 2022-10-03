Read full article on original website
Midday Dee Time: Young entrepreneurs making big moves
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midday is celebrating young entrepreneurs - and there are a lot of them doing big things. In the interview below, you’ll meet three of them who live in places around the country, including the young founder of Beautifully Hued. Pamela Watson joins us in studio...
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: Living a good life with autism
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Living a good life with autism. A conversation about the learning disability that affects one in every 46 children in Georgia. In Alabama, there could be there could be as many as 71,000 people in living with autism. For some people, symptoms of the disorder are...
WTVM
CVCC student overcomes hard times to thrive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Between his sophomore and senior years of high school, Antonio Davis was homeless, now he is excelling in college and set to graduate in the Spring. He and his mom were in and out of homes and cars from November 2019 to September 2021. “We got...
wrbl.com
Around the town with Chef Jamie Keating of Epic Restaurant-Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Columbus Chef Jamie Keating of Epic Restaurant is supporting Georgia farmers by way of getting behind the second annual Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week!. Interesting peanut fact: There are nearly 4,500 peanut farmers in the state of Georgia. Georgia produced more than 1.65 million tons of peanuts in 2020. Peanut farmers help to contribute more than half of the country’s crop.
WTVM
METRA holds ‘Communities in Motion’ Day in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - METRA celebrated its annual ‘Communities in Motion’ Day. The event was held on Oct. 6 at the METRA Transfer Center on Linwood Boulevard. Communities in Motion Day highlights the importance of public transit and allows community partners to provide resources and services to people.
WTVM
Tips shared on pedestrian safety in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley has seen a lot of hit-and-run deaths over the last few months. Those incidents have brought up new concerns about pedestrian safety for some. Rhonda Smith and her husband say they walk everywhere by choice. “We’ve been walking about three years now,” said...
Cancer organization holding annual walk/run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Registration is open for those wanting to participate in the 13th annual Paint the Town Pink Fun 5K Walk/Run, presented by the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition (WCGCC). This event will benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Cancer Assistance Fund, which assists eligible people in the community who are receiving chemotherapy or […]
MCSD has highest graduation rate to date, surpasses state rate
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has exceeded the state of Georgia’s graduation rate for the tenth consecutive year, says a MCSD press release. MCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 0.89 percentage points to 92.04% from 91.15% in 2021. This is MCSD’s highest graduation […]
WTVM
Sumter Co. High recieve athletic spirit award
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) Sumter County Highschool recently won a Cooperative Spirit Award out of eight other Georgia schools. Part of the athletic program theme is a new tradition. The goal is for athletes to learn life skills and how to develop their character. “Okay, so with all of the different...
WALB 10
Americus hosting first ever music festival this weekend
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus is hosting its first-ever music festival on Saturday. This event will help bring the community together. Americus goes by its motto, “Home Grown World Renowned.” This means that a lot of its success is driven by ordinary people who make their mark in small communities like this one.
WTVM
Callaway Gardens promotes anti-bullying campaign by reading
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Reading is fundamental and in connection to Pumpkins at Callaway, Spookley, the Pumpkin with Callaway Resort and Gardens, read to a group of children. Clubview Elementary got a chance to hear the story read to them. The book centered around a pumpkin, which was slightly different...
Senior living community celebrates remodeling with ribbon cutting, band music, cheerleading
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Oaks at Maple Ridge, a senior living community, was recently remodeled, according to Debbie Seeley of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate, Oaks at Maple Ridge and the Chamber chose to hold a ribbon cutting. As residents, staff and others watched from the front porch of the facility, […]
Columbus, October 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTVM
Toasty this afternoon, Small changes for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This will be our warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front that will gradually bring down the temperatures back to early fall levels over the weekend. Sunny for a majority of Friday but we do expect high clouds to roll in starting around...
WTVM
Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
columbusstate.edu
3 from CSU honored as local 'Rising Stars’ by ‘Chattahoochee and the Valley’ magazine
In the 15th edition of its annual “Rising Stars” list, “Columbus and the Valley” magazine has recognized and profiled three emerging community leaders with ties to Columbus State University. Ashley Schley earned her master’s degree in public administration from CSU in 2016. A member of the...
WTVM
Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair. “The department takes […]
Brewer Elementary students receive almost 2,000 new books
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Brewer Elementary School in Columbus has about 500 students, according to its principal, Patricia Woodall. Each one of them received four free, new books this past Friday thanks to a collaborative project between insurance company Aflac Inc. and audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG’s KPMG Family for Literacy (KFFL) program. Aflac […]
