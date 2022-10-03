Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Emma McKeon & Clyde Lewis Added To Queensland Prep Meet Lineups
LCM (50m) We published our initial 2022 Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet preview yesterday based on the draft entries published for the two-day meet. Now that the final entries have been provided, we can note the few but notable changes between yesterday and today for this Queensland Championships-qualifying meet. As...
swimswam.com
Byron MacDonald Inducted Into Canadian Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Entering his 45th season at the helm of the U of T swim team, MacDonald has had an illustrious career, being named a 17-time U SPORTS coach of the year. Current photo via University of Toronto Athletics. Courtesy: University of Toronto Athletics. Long time University of Toronto Varsity Blues swimming...
swimswam.com
McKeown, Simpson, McEvoy Head Up Queensland Prep Meet Entries
LCM (50m) The 2022 Queensland Preparation Meet is set for this weekend, with action kicking off at the Brisbane Aquatic Center Saturday, October 8th. The two-day affair is designed to provide qualification opportunities for swimmers leading up to the Queensland Championships which are slated for mid-December. Although some high-profile names...
swimswam.com
FINA Announces Dates for New 2023 Water Polo World Cup
LAUSANNE (SUI) – The Water Polo World Cup, formerly known as the World League, will feature two qualification tournaments for men and women then the Super Final. The new World Cup format will consist of two levels – with the top twelve men’s and top eight women’s teams in “Division 1”, whereas “Division 2” will be open to any team from Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia & Oceania. Six teams from division one and two teams from division two can earn their spots in the Super Final through two qualification tournaments.
swimswam.com
FINIS Set of the Week: IM Sprint
This week's set is a short IM set focused on getting your speed going in order to burn some calories. Current photo via FINIS. Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kyle Coan, FINIS Team Sales Representative and...
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Taylor Grimley Announces Verbal to Kentucky (2024)
Winter Juniors qualifier Taylor Grimley (2024) has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky's class of 2028. Current photo via Taylor Grimley. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Luka Gabrilo Talks Popovici, Thorpe, and Training Elite Athletes Across the Globe
Gabrilo discusses his current system of training 4 athletes from across the world (Sancehz, Seemanova, Glinta, Persson) to achieve at the highest level Current photo via Luka Gabrilo. We sat down with Luka Gabrilo, the head coach of Zenta Pro Swimming and high-performance consultant for Philippines Swimming. Gabrilo discusses his...
swimswam.com
All About Confidence: Walsh Sporti Collection Brings Fresh New Vibes to the Sport
Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh can add something new to their seemingly endless list of accomplishments: designing a swimsuit collection. Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh can add something new to their seemingly endless list of accomplishments: designing a swimsuit collection. The two sisters, both swimmers at UVA with swimming achievements...
swimswam.com
2023 Australian Open Water Championships Head West
Elite swimming is set for a return to Western Australia with the iconic Busselton Jetty to be centre stage for the 2023 Australian Open Water Championships. Elite swimming is set for a return to Western Australia with the iconic Busselton Jetty to be centre stage for the 2023 Australian Open Water Championships and Ocean Swim Festival.
swimswam.com
Inside The Beautiful Mind of Alex Kostich
Kostich, 52, recently placed second in the Double Waikiki Rough Water Swim, a 7000-meter swim from San Souci Beach to Ala Wai Channel and back. Current photo via Steve Childers. Courtesy: Eney Jones. Psychology Today defines a beautiful mind as calm, grateful, clear, spontaneous, and caring. A mind which is...
swimswam.com
Borges Posts 22.06 50 Free To Close Out 2022 South American Games
LCM (50m) The 2022 South American Games concluded with Brazil easily atop the overall swimming medal table. The nation amassed a total of 58 pieces of hardware, including 34 golds, 16 silvers and 8 bronze medals. Next in line, albeit quite a ways from Brazil’s totals, was Argentina who scooped...
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Keaton Rice (2024) Gives Verbal Pledge to Auburn
Free/back specialist Keaton Rice from American Energy Swim Club in Oklahoma has verbally committed to Auburn's class of 2028. Current photo via Keaton Rice. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
