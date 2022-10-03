Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO