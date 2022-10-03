Read full article on original website
Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job
Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo
Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News
Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska
Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
College Football Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation On Thursday
A college football coach is stepping down, effective immediately, just days before his team's game on Saturday. Wofford head football coach Josh Conklin has announced his abrupt resignation this Thursday. The Terriers went just 1-11 last season and were off to a 1-5 start this year. It's ...
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
247Sports
Nebraska football vs. Rutgers: Noah Vedral discusses playing against Cornhuskers, his former team
Rutgers sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral may suit up for the first time in the 2022 season this Friday vs. Nebraska. Vedral has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Cornhuskers, his former team, at home. “I understood clearly...
No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools
One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance
Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
atozsports.com
Former Alabama star makes it clear how he feels about the Vols the rest of the season
A former Alabama star had a pretty strong take this week on the Tennesee Vols and what he expects from UT the rest of the season. Former Crimson Tide safety Roman Harper, a two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion, said on the SEC Network this past week that he thinks Tennessee will end up winning 11 games this season.
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability
Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
247Sports
