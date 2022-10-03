ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says 'this coach' would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban's Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools

One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance

Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

