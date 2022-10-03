Heavy rainstorms in the wake of Hurricane Ian hit downtown Milton particularly hard, especially on Union Street near the library. On the night of Oct. 3, water piled up near the intersection of Union and Magnolia streets. Town Manager Kristy Rogers said three streets had to be closed: Chandler, Front and Magnolia streets, especially during high tides. Rogers said she doesn't know exactly how much rain Milton got, but as people filed out of town council’s Oct. 3 meeting, they were greeted by sidewalks and streets that were ankle deep in water.

MILTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO