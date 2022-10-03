ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Accomack Co. declaration of emergency lifted following Hurricane Ian

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – In Accomack County officials ordered a declaration of emergency to prepare for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. When the county found out the weather event was coming, they opened shelters and were prepared for roads to close. The aftermath did leave some areas flooded however, emergency management in Accomack County tells us everything looks good.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
DelDOT urges continued caution as roadway flooding recedes

DELAWARE – With recent storm surges across Delmarva, came flooding on many of the roads in the First State’s coastal areas. “The storm continued to linger for days, and the ground became saturated. That’s when we really started to see the ground issues, and having roads flooded as a result,” said DelDOT Director of Community Relations, CR McLeod.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Emergency services officials prepare for potential flooding in Worcester County, provide safety tips

OCEAN CITY, Md. Monday, the boardwalk in Ocean City could be described as a ghost town as several businesses were closed due to the current coastal storm. With 1 to 4 inches of rainfall expected to hit the area within the next 24 hours, emergency services personnel say plans are already being put into action. “Such as clearing storm drains, preparing chainsaws with heavy equipment, and ensuring water treatment facilities continue to operate,” Birch said.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
Snow Hill transfer station to close temporarily for renovations

SNOW HILL, Md. – Starting November 7th, the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be closed to the public for approximately 90 days while repairs and upgrades are made to the facility. We’re told the center’s existing wooden bulkheads have reached the end of their life and will...
SNOW HILL, MD
Flooding hits Milton hard

Heavy rainstorms in the wake of Hurricane Ian hit downtown Milton particularly hard, especially on Union Street near the library. On the night of Oct. 3, water piled up near the intersection of Union and Magnolia streets. Town Manager Kristy Rogers said three streets had to be closed: Chandler, Front and Magnolia streets, especially during high tides. Rogers said she doesn't know exactly how much rain Milton got, but as people filed out of town council’s Oct. 3 meeting, they were greeted by sidewalks and streets that were ankle deep in water.
MILTON, DE
Delaware beaches recovering from Ian

A prolonged, hurricane induced nor'easter did some damage to Delaware's coastline according to state officials. "A period of four or five days with strong northeast winds that caused some shoreline erosion along basically the entirety of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastlines," said Jesse Hayden, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator.
DELAWARE STATE
Series of Storms Impact Kent County

Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
KENT COUNTY, DE
DAF Tank decision made in Wicomico County

WICOMICO CO., Md. – On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council voted 5 to 2 in order to limit DAF tanks in the county. The tanks have come under fire recently due to the widespread foul odor that has caused many residents to claim it is negatively affecting their lives.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million

BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
BALTIMORE, MD
Coastal Storm Flooding, High Waves and Wind Through Tuesday

High Winds and Significant Coastal Flooding Expected Through Tuesday. Ocean City, Maryland – (October 2, 2022): The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a Coastal Flood Warning as remnants of Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring widespread rain and increasing, gusty winds through Tuesday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation

Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Talbot County Department of Emergency Medical Services Introduces Ultrasound on County Ambulances

Talbot County Emergency Services, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Division has a new tool in its toolbox – an ultrasound machine on each of the ambulances in its fleet. Talbot EMS approached the Talbot Paramedic Foundation about supporting this new and exciting pilot project for the state of Maryland and they agreed. Talbot County paramedics started using the technology in the field in the summer of 2022.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
BERLIN, MD
Gloomy forecast for Ocean City

A coastal low will continue to linger off the coast of Maryland through Wednesday. Winds have been gusting 30+ mph and will increase as we head into Tuesday. Even though this is not a tropical low, tropical storm force wind gusts (39+mph) is in the forecast for a large part of the day. At times, winds will gust up to 50mph, which means the choppy waters that we observed today will only become more unsettled.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Sussex council: Park models can remain

At its Sept. 27 meeting, Sussex County Council reversed a condition imposed by the planning and zoning commission in December 2014 requiring the owners of Sun Outdoors Rehoboth Bay, formerly known as Massey’s RV Resort and Campground, in Long Neck to remove all park model RVs from the resort at the end of each season.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

