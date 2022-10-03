Read full article on original website
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
There’s A Battle Between The Holidays At The Nassau Park Pavilion Target
I know I’m not the only one who has seen this in stores lately! We haven’t even gotten to Halloween yet, and stores are already subtly moving in the Christmas decorations. I went to the West Windsor Target in Nassau Park Pavillion and in the last aisle of Halloween decorations, there were Christmas lights and wreaths! Am I the only person who thinks it’s a little too early?
Where To Get The Best Noods In Mercer County, NJ
I was doing some research on what this national holiday actually means, and I found out very quickly that National Noodle Day is not to be confused with National Pasta Day. National Pasta Day is for celebrating your favorites like spaghetti, elbows, angel hair, and those sort of things. National Noodle Day is a completely different story.
Meatheadz in Lawrence, NJ Reveals Grand Re-Opening Date in New Location
It's finally happening. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks, on Business Route 1 in Lawrence Township, is about to be bigger and even better than they are now (is it possible for them to be any better?). In just a few weeks father and sons team, Rich, Joe and Jeff Weintraub will be opening...
13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall
It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ
If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
The Amazing Pumpkin Carve in Hopewell, NJ Is Next Week
One of my favorite local events of the fall season is back again this year. The 8th Annual Amazing Pumpkin Carve will kick off next week, according to the Hopewell Valley Arts Council. It will take place at Woolsey Park in Titusville from Wednesday, October 12th to Sunday, October 16th...
Kids and adults love these special throwback eateries in South Jersey
The Pop Shop in Collingswood became legendary from the start in 2005 with coverage and attention from the Food Network. Founders Bill Fisher and Connie Correia attracted more people to an already vibrant restaurant scene in downtown Collingswood in South Jersey. A decade later they opened another site in Medford...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
This Bucks County Inn Is Known For Its Delicious Food and It’s Beautiful Waterfront Ambience
The local inn is a popular spot for locals and visitors.Image via iStock. Of all the inns in Bucks County, one sticks out among the others because of its food, service, and amazing location on the waterfront. Frank Quattrone wrote about the inn for Bucks County Magazine.
roi-nj.com
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Best marching band in NJ? 14 high schools in NJ compete for radio station prize
Which high school has the best marching band? Online voters will get to decide. Fourteen schools in New Jersey are in the running for a $1,000 prize from Central Jersey hit-music radio station 94.5 PST. In all, 20 schools are competing after the station received more than a half million...
Did You Know? The Philadelphia Zoo Is Home to This Haunted 240 Year-Old House
A widely-known fact around here in the Philadelphia/New Jersey region is that The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in America. This is a fascinating piece of Philadelphia history. Nestled right along the Schuylkill River, the zoo was first chartered in 1859, but because of complications caused by the Civil War, its grand opening was delayed until 1874, acccording to the website. This makes the zoo over 140 years old.
Hear Me Out, NJ: This Why We Should Reschedule Halloween This Year
Halloween is on a Monday this year and it has me thinking, should we celebrate early? I’m a total Halloween fan and take it upon myself to celebrate the holiday every day during the month of October, so I’m not being a holiday hater. Still, it always is...
trentondaily.com
Shop, Eat and Move your Feet at Punk Rock Flea Market this Holiday Season
As the sunshine peeks through the clouds of a fading pandemic, we continue to see positive signs of a new normal here in New Jersey’s Capital City. Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market (TRPFM), the beloved DIY craft fair and cultural celebration will be back in a big way for its annual holiday market on December 10th and 11th (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day) at Cure Insurance Arena.
Here’s Where to Get The BEST Chili in New Jersey!
The weather's getting cooler outside, and one of the pleasures of chillier weather is cozying up with warm, hearty meals. There's stew, soup, pasta, and... Chili!. What's great about chilli is that although nearly every bowl contains the same basic ingredients (black beans, ground meat, fire roasted tomatoes, etc.), no one's chilli is the same. They all have their unique quirks, seasonings and additions. Whether you like it with sour cream, chives, cheddar cheese, hot sauce, or all of the above! There are so many ways to customize!
