West Windsor Township, NJ

94.5 PST

There’s A Battle Between The Holidays At The Nassau Park Pavilion Target

I know I’m not the only one who has seen this in stores lately! We haven’t even gotten to Halloween yet, and stores are already subtly moving in the Christmas decorations. I went to the West Windsor Target in Nassau Park Pavillion and in the last aisle of Halloween decorations, there were Christmas lights and wreaths! Am I the only person who thinks it’s a little too early?
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Where To Get The Best Noods In Mercer County, NJ

I was doing some research on what this national holiday actually means, and I found out very quickly that National Noodle Day is not to be confused with National Pasta Day. National Pasta Day is for celebrating your favorites like spaghetti, elbows, angel hair, and those sort of things. National Noodle Day is a completely different story.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall

It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Princeton, NJ
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
94.5 PST

Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ

If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

The Amazing Pumpkin Carve in Hopewell, NJ Is Next Week

One of my favorite local events of the fall season is back again this year. The 8th Annual Amazing Pumpkin Carve will kick off next week, according to the Hopewell Valley Arts Council. It will take place at Woolsey Park in Titusville from Wednesday, October 12th to Sunday, October 16th...
HOPEWELL, NJ
94.5 PST

2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
PRINCETON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
94.5 PST

Did You Know? The Philadelphia Zoo Is Home to This Haunted 240 Year-Old House

A widely-known fact around here in the Philadelphia/New Jersey region is that The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in America. This is a fascinating piece of Philadelphia history. Nestled right along the Schuylkill River, the zoo was first chartered in 1859, but because of complications caused by the Civil War, its grand opening was delayed until 1874, acccording to the website. This makes the zoo over 140 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

Shop, Eat and Move your Feet at Punk Rock Flea Market this Holiday Season

As the sunshine peeks through the clouds of a fading pandemic, we continue to see positive signs of a new normal here in New Jersey’s Capital City. Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market (TRPFM), the beloved DIY craft fair and cultural celebration will be back in a big way for its annual holiday market on December 10th and 11th (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day) at Cure Insurance Arena.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Here’s Where to Get The BEST Chili in New Jersey!

The weather's getting cooler outside, and one of the pleasures of chillier weather is cozying up with warm, hearty meals. There's stew, soup, pasta, and... Chili!. What's great about chilli is that although nearly every bowl contains the same basic ingredients (black beans, ground meat, fire roasted tomatoes, etc.), no one's chilli is the same. They all have their unique quirks, seasonings and additions. Whether you like it with sour cream, chives, cheddar cheese, hot sauce, or all of the above! There are so many ways to customize!
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

