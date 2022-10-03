Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Alton farmers market plans Brews & Brunch
ALTON — “Brews & Brunch” is planned Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and & Henry Street in downtown Alton. From 8 a.m. to noon, guests can grab beverages and hot breakfast items from vendors. Solar Smoothies...
KSDK
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
Alestle
Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill clam chowder serves side dish at best
Upon walking into their Edwardsville location, I was seated quickly and the waiter was friendly and attentive, despite seeming to be the only one working at the time. I ordered the New England Clam Chowder, which comes to a price of $5.99 for a cup and $7.99 for a bowl, which is about an average price for this type of dish. I ordered the bowl, which also came with soup crackers and a corn muffin. The soup was creamy, fairly seasoned and full of potatoes. However, what seemed to be lacking was the clams. After having finished about half the bowl, I had forgotten I was having a clam-based dish as they were the least noticeable ingredient in the soup.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
wgel.com
Gloria Ann Stout
Gloria Ann Stout, 85, of Greenville, IL., passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lutheran Care Center, in Altamont, IL. She was born August 22, 1937, in Carrier Mills, IL to Willie and Julia (Maller) Williams. She married Donald R. Stout on April 19, 1957. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2000.
Illinois Business Journal
Aerie’s Alpine Coaster debuts on Grafton riverfront, now open year-round
Ribbon cutting set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 for Illinois’ first-ever alpine coaster. Attendees can enjoy a thrill ride like no other in Illinois as Aerie’s Resort in Grafton hosts its grand opening of the Aerie’s Alpine Coaster, 600 Timber Ridge Rd., Grafton at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. A ribbon cutting for the much-anticipated Alpine Coaster, which officially opened for business Sept. 29, will be a part of the grand opening festivities. State and local officials will also be on hand to commemorate the opening of the only alpine coaster ride in Illinois.
Mayor Jones: "We're sick and tired of being talked down to"
Speaking on KMOX, Mayor Tishaura Jones says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has not reached out personally to discuss his recent Op Ed suggesting city control of police be taken away.
nash-news.com
NFPD Called to Casey’s in Nashville
Emergency personnel were called to Casey’s General Store in Nashville at around 8:30 a.m. on October 5 for a report of smoke coming from the kitchen. Nashville Fire Protection District, Nashville Police Department and Washington County Ambulance responded. Emergency personnel were on the scene for around 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and foul play is not suspected. The store opened back up to the public at around 8:45 a.m. No major damage was reported.
wgel.com
David Pool
David Pool, 65 of Carlyle, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on May 8, 1957, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Curtis and Daisy, nee Johnson, Pool. He married Mary Louise Essen on May 12, 2018 in Carlyle, Illinois, and she survives in Carlyle.
wgel.com
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
wgel.com
Mary C. “Cathy” Lohman
Mary C. “Cathy” Lohman, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Highland Healthcare Center. She was born December 2, 1951 in Peoria, a daughter of the late David and Rosie, nee Powell, Kendall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
recordpatriot.com
Gas leak closes Godfrey school Wednesday
GODFREY — A very short school day turned into a day of fun after a small gas leak caused the dismissal of the Evangelical Schools at the Evangelical United Church of Christ at 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, all students of the...
wgel.com
KC Offering Forklift Certification Class October 27
The Kaskaskia College Workforce Development and Community Education Department will offer a Forklift Driver Certification class on Thursday, October 27, at the Crisp Technology Center in Centralia. This course is designed to ensure that all forklift operators have a uniform understanding of the safe and efficient operation of forklifts and...
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
stlouiscnr.com
Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant
Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
earnthenecklace.com
Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor
Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
progressivegrocer.com
Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option
Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
wgel.com
GHS Cross Country Girls & Boys Results
Cross country runners from Greenville High School were in the Carlinville Invitational Tuesday. The Lady Comets finished fourth out of six teams. Katie Campbell, from the GHS squad, was the ninth best individual runner in the race. There were 66 female runners on the course. Also for Greenville High, Ellyn...
St. Louis police release photos, video of people they believe shot children near Fairground Park
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month. Police said they are looking for three people that were seen on surveillance video walking in the area of Warne and Natural Bridge avenues in the afternoon on Sept. 12. Police said the suspects fired multiple shots toward the 4000 block of Palm Street, where the two victims were shot.
thekirkwoodcall.com
Former KHS student set to be executed
Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
