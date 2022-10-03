Read full article on original website
Dave Owen
3d ago
How about doing something about crime. trash and homeless in the city. Fix things more important then Bike Paths.
foxbaltimore.com
Is the Inner Harbor swimmable? Baltimore officials release report on water quality
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials released the "Harbor Heartbeat" report that says the water quality of the Inner Harbor is "much safer for recreation now than it was ten years ago" but also said there were factors to consider before swimming in the water. The data for the...
foxbaltimore.com
'It's impossible': Some question if Wes Moore's $21k water bill is accurate
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The campaign for democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore says the previously outstanding $21,000 water bill on Moore’s Baltimore home has been paid. City records show the water bill at the home went unpaid for nearly a year and a half. But some question if...
foxbaltimore.com
DPW Offices, Sanitation Yards closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices, sanitation yards closed will be closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Monday, October 10. Baltimore City DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell reminded residents in a news release that Indigenous Peoples' Day is a City holiday and the closures will be in effect.
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore pays $21,200 water bill for Baltimore home
In our Commitment 2022 report, Wes Moore, the nominee for the Democrats in the gubernatorial race, has paid a $21,200 water bill. This made news after a published report surfaced citing online court records that said the bill had not been paid on his north Baltimore home. In a statement...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News awaits answers from leaders and Safe Streets changes begin
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — How Baltimore City is planning to work with community-based organizations operating the Safe Streets program moving forward remains a question after changes started, and the public remains unclear how much groups will be getting. Moving away from the patchwork of seven different nonprofits operating the 10...
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
Dozen protest over police clearing homeless encampment in downtown Baltimore
About a dozen people blocked traffic Thursday afternoon after a homeless encampment was forced to relocate in downtown Baltimore.Police said there were 12 protesters near the Gay Street ramp to I-83. WJZ obtained a letter was written to evict people from underneath the overpass.The notice said the area must be cleared by Friday, October 7 because of a licensed event."All items must be removed from the area by the aforementioned date," the notice said. "Abandoned property remaining in the area will be discarded. Unsoiled items that are tagged as personal belongings will be stored and transferred to 2400 Howard Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21218."The protest was over lack of housing, according to our partners with the Baltimore Banner.
Game-changer tool will help city officials tackle Baltimore's vacant house problem
BALTIMORE -- Housing officials and a Baltimore City Council member are describing a new tool to address vacant and abandoned properties as a "game-changer."Judicial In Rem Foreclosure allows the city's Housing department to foreclose on properties where the value of liens exceeds the assessed value."Yes, we will be acquiring more properties, but we can continue this work on a block-by-block basis," Councilwoman Odette Ramos, D-District 14, said in an informational hearing on Sept. 20.As of October 5, Baltimore City reports 14,614 vacant properties on its rolls. Of that, less than 1,200 are owned by Baltimore City."The city can only dispose of...
wypr.org
Olszewski, McDonough spar in the first, and perhaps last Baltimore County Executive forum
In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Democratic incumbent Johnny Olsewski said he will build on his success while his Republican challenger, former Delegate Pat McDonough is promising a scorched earth policy of litigation and firings to counter what he says is Baltimore County’s decline. The candidates made clear...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
CBS News
'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million
BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
foxbaltimore.com
Fire at Silver Spring apartment complex displaces 16 adults, 5 five kids, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire consumed a Silver Spring, Md. apartment building Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews got a call about a fire at Glenmont Circle around...
Former Mayor Jack Young tells Baltimore City not to sell underground conduit
Young attended the City's weekly Board of Estimates meeting to protest the potential sale of Baltimore's underground conduit.
echo-pilot.com
Workers 'kicked, stomped and beat turkeys' at central PA farms, police say
Eleven people from York, Franklin and Adams counties have been charged with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central Pennsylvania, according to state police. The workers, who were employed by Plainville Farms, "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union...
Wbaltv.com
Truckers say worker slow down is causing issues at the Port of Baltimore
For a third day in a row, trucks have been backed up past the highway exit to get into the Port of Baltimore and load up their rigs. Drivers said it is a problem that impacts all consumers. "It's like this every day," is what lots of truckers shouted to...
foxbaltimore.com
GOP candidate for Baltimore County Executive unveils plan to stop violence in schools
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Republican candidate for Baltimore County Executive Pat McDonough unveiled what he called a "two punch" plan designed to stop violence in Baltimore County Schools. The first part of McDonough's plan would encourage parents to report violence to the police instead of reporting it to...
Clarks Ferry Bridge improvement project is 4 years away but comment time is now
The Clarks Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County is going to be upgraded in 2026 but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants public comments soon. PennDOT has scheduled an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, for people to...
Police Investigating Perry Hall HS Assault That Hospitalized One, Forced Brief Lockout
For the second time in as many weeks, police were called to the same Maryland high school to investigate a suspicious situation. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a reported assault near the Perry Hall HS that left at least one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
foxbaltimore.com
Your toll dollars at work! Bay Bridge lane closures in effect beginning Oct. 9
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The MDTA announced lane closures and updates to traffic patterns, urging motorists to drive with caution this week. The closures are schedule for the week of October 9th to 15th as road work will be performed, weather permitting. The westbound span may be closed Sunday from...
foxbaltimore.com
Olszewski says Baltimore County is safe despite 3 violent incidents in 3 days
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Cases of violence have stretched across the Baltimore Beltway in recent days – from Catonsville, to Owings Mills, to Perry Hall. On Saturday night, two teenagers were shot and critically hurt in Catonsville. Early Sunday morning, a man was shot multiple times in...
