Baltimore County, MD

Dave Owen
3d ago

How about doing something about crime. trash and homeless in the city. Fix things more important then Bike Paths.

foxbaltimore.com

DPW Offices, Sanitation Yards closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices, sanitation yards closed will be closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Monday, October 10. Baltimore City DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell reminded residents in a news release that Indigenous Peoples' Day is a City holiday and the closures will be in effect.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore pays $21,200 water bill for Baltimore home

In our Commitment 2022 report, Wes Moore, the nominee for the Democrats in the gubernatorial race, has paid a $21,200 water bill. This made news after a published report surfaced citing online court records that said the bill had not been paid on his north Baltimore home. In a statement...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 News awaits answers from leaders and Safe Streets changes begin

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — How Baltimore City is planning to work with community-based organizations operating the Safe Streets program moving forward remains a question after changes started, and the public remains unclear how much groups will be getting. Moving away from the patchwork of seven different nonprofits operating the 10...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dozen protest over police clearing homeless encampment in downtown Baltimore

About a dozen people blocked traffic Thursday afternoon after a homeless encampment was forced to relocate in downtown Baltimore.Police said there were 12 protesters near the Gay Street ramp to I-83. WJZ obtained a letter was written to evict people from underneath the overpass.The notice said the area must be cleared by Friday, October 7 because of a licensed event."All items must be removed from the area by the aforementioned date," the notice said. "Abandoned property remaining in the area will be discarded. Unsoiled items that are tagged as personal belongings will be stored and transferred to 2400 Howard Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21218."The protest was over lack of housing, according to our partners with the Baltimore Banner.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Game-changer tool will help city officials tackle Baltimore's vacant house problem

BALTIMORE -- Housing officials and a Baltimore City Council member are describing a new tool to address vacant and abandoned properties as a "game-changer."Judicial In Rem Foreclosure allows the city's Housing department to foreclose on properties where the value of liens exceeds the assessed value."Yes, we will be acquiring more properties, but we can continue this work on a block-by-block basis," Councilwoman Odette Ramos, D-District 14, said in an informational hearing on Sept. 20.As of October 5, Baltimore City reports 14,614 vacant properties on its rolls. Of that, less than 1,200 are owned by Baltimore City."The city can only dispose of...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland

MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million

BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
BALTIMORE, MD
News Break
Politics

