ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Texas doctor prescribed Alabama patients ivermectin, controlled substances without license, board says

By Lee Hedgepeth
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGIDg_0iKJl3pF00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama’s medical licensing board has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Texas-based doctor after they said he practiced medicine in the state without a license, including prescribing Alabama patients ivermectin and various controlled substances.

The letter, dated Sept. 14 and released by the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners this week, said an investigation by the board showed that Dr. Frank Byoung Lee had continued practicing telemedicine in Alabama after his temporary, emergency license expired in November 2020.

Alabama had issued Lee a temporary license to allow him to assist in treating patients who were suffering from or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the temporary license’s expiration nearly two years ago, the board said, should have ended Lee’s treatment of patients in the state.

“You have never obtained another Alabama medical license,” the board’s letter to Lee said.

A board investigator contacted the doctor in January, the letter said, and informed him that he was not licensed to practice in Alabama. Even after that communication, the board said, Lee continued to practice in the state, as evidenced by his prescription of ivermectin and controlled substances to Alabama patients.

“Despite knowing that you are not licensed to practice medicine in Alabama, you have continued to practice medicine unlawfully, having written a prescription for an Alabama patient as recently as September 7, 2022,” the board wrote.

Before ‘Blonde,’ Marilyn Monroe met Miss Alabama

In Alabama, practicing medicine without a license is a Class C felony, punishable between one and 10 years in prison.

“Accordingly, it is the order of the Board that you immediately cease and desist from the unauthorized practice of medicine,” the board’s letter concluded. “If you do not immediately comply with this demand, the Board will engage all lawful means necessary to compel your compliance with Alabama law.

Lee is one of three service providers at Virtual Doctors Online, a self-described “virtual concierge medical service on the internet,” according to its website, which says Lee is an emergency medicine specialist based out of Allen, Texas.

Lee’s profile on the site lists services offered by the physician, including prescriptions of Viagara or Cialis, refills for anxiety and depression medications, weight loss treatment, as well as “doctor’s notes, medical certificates, work note excuses, travel authorization letters, and plastic surgery medical clearance.”

In WebMD reviews of Lee, multiple patients praised the ease with which they obtained drugs from the doctor, including ivermectin. One reviewer suggested the medication “got me through the virus.”

“Excellent help for getting me ivermectin,” the review said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals, according to the agency.

Still, its use by humans led to a public warning by the Centers for Disease Control and an increase in calls to poison control centers, including here in Alabama.

CBS 42 reached out to Lee and Virtual Doctors Online but had not yet heard back as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
April Killian

Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!

Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating

Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Health
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama asks for another execution date for Alan Eugene Miller, who state failed to execute in September

Alabama is asking for another shot at executing Alan Eugene Miller, who didn’t die on his execution date last month because the state ran out of time to execute him. Miller, 57, was set to be executed on Sept. 22 by the state of Alabama for his August 5, 1999 shooting spree that left three men dead at two businesses in Shelby County. But the lethal injection execution was called off minutes before midnight, when the state’s death warrant was set to expire.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama sets execution date in ’88 contract killing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state’s last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein. Kenneth Eugene Smith, […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Alabama#Ivermectin
WSFA

Alabama sheriff seeing decrease in pistol permit purchases

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Some sheriffs across Alabama say they have been seeing a decrease in revenues because fewer people are purchasing and renewing pistol permits. “This whole issue stems back to a bill that was passed by the Alabama legislature in the 2022 regular session that does not actually take effect until January 1 of 2023,” Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) said.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South

I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
WSFA

Alabama National Fair inspects rides before opening day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 48 hours before opening day, the Alabama National Fair is going through its final inspections before allowing anyone to get on the rides. The state of Alabama does not mandate fair ride inspections, but Alabama National Fair manager Randy Stephenson said ride operators...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy