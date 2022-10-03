Read full article on original website
UnCommons sneak peek in Southwest Las Vegas
Fine cuisine is coming to a new area in the southwest Las Vegas valley. UnCommons offered up a sneak preview of some of its new restaurants that are set to open up this fall.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort
This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
news3lv.com
Tape Face celebrates 1,043 shows in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tape Face is celebrating a huge milestone since his days on America's Got Talent, it's show number 1,043!. Well, we brought him in to ask. Joining me now is Sam Wills, or Tape Face.
963kklz.com
Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip
A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes previews new shows, activations coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New shows and activations are coming to the Las Vegas Strip. John Katsilometes, the entertainment columnist for the Review-Journal, joined us to break down all the news. He also shared a look at the Savannah Bananas coming to Las Vegas, Anderson .Paak's recent stint as...
Fox5 KVVU
Salt & Straw to open its first ice cream shop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas ice cream lovers who always make it a point to stop by Salt & Straw while at Downtown Disney will soon have a shorter drive to satisfy their cravings. According to Salt & Straw, the ice cream shop will open its first location...
963kklz.com
9 Must-Do Halloween Family Fun Events In Las Vegas
It’s here! It’s here! October is here!! I’m not excited, you’re excited! But seriously, we can hardly contain ourselves. It’s the month of all things spooky and Las Vegas is getting her Halloween decorations out. And kiddos old and young are looking forward to the Halloween family fun around the corner.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Convention Center hosts 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Foodie fanatics and beverage connoisseurs are gathering next year for the annual Bar & Restaurant Expo. The Las Vegas Convention Center will be the hub for the fast food and beverage industry from March 27 - 29. The three-day conference provides the opportunity to network...
Recent attacks on the Las Vegas Strip
A look at attacks reported this year on the Strip, and other recent crimes that made headlines last year.
More than 1,000 people without power in northwest Las Vegas
A power outage in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard impacted at least 1,000 NV Energy customers on Friday morning.
thesilversword.com
Top 6 Places to Visit in Las Vegas
While many know Las Vegas as a party-centric city, I grew up there bereft of any of the activities that are commonly associated with it. I spent a lot of my childhood going to casinos, but for their restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys. I recently sat on a slot machine for the first time this past summer after turning 21, which was anticlimactic and unenthusiastic.
Billionaire Reveals Huge New Las Vegas Strip Casino Plans
The post-pandemic Las Vegas Strip construction boom continues. Seemingly every piece of available and could-be available land on the vaunted 4.2 mile stretch of road will eventually host some sort of mega-development. And, while it would seem like at some point Las Vegas would hit a saturation level when it comes to casinos, each new one seems to actually find its own niche.
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
news3lv.com
Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas this weekend. Joining us now with more from the Asian Community Development Council is Chloe Hsia and from GYU Plus, Izzy Cabrera, and Luis DeSantos.
Victims identified in deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified two people who were killed following an attack on the Las Vegas Strip.
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini looks at dining news on Las Vegas Strip, around valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Whether it's on the Las Vegas Strip or in the suburbs, Neon Feast has you covered on your next dining experience. Al Mancini, founder of Neon Feast, joined us to talk about some culinary news, including a big anniversary and where you can celebrate Oktoberfest and PRIDE Month.
news3lv.com
NDOC correctional entry salaries not as competitive as jails in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Correctional officer salaries in the Nevada Department of Corrections are lower by at least $10,000 when compared to starting correctional officer salaries for jails in the Las Vegas valley. The NDOC website shows the salary range starting for a correctional officer trainee at $46,500. However,...
Be My Travel Muse
The 11 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas, Nevada
Vegas is a destination in itself. The Strip has so much to offer, plus there are all of the gems just a stone’s throw from it. But if you’ve been many, many times like I have, or just want to get away from the madness, what are your options for day trips?
news3lv.com
Disney Animation to host immersive experience in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney fans will soon be able to get a very close look at some of their favorite characters. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive announced a new immersive experience that will come to Las Vegas early next year. It's part of a tour through...
Former Venetian convention center boss joining Oak View project
Oak View Group has signaled its intention to enter the Las Vegas convention and meetings business with the hiring of former head of the Venetian Expo. The post Former Venetian convention center boss joining Oak View project appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
