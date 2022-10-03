Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Quilt Bingo
St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer will host Quilt Bingo Sunday, October 9. Doors open at noon and games begin at 2 PM. There will also be a lunch stand sponsored by the Catholic Holy Family society.
recordpatriot.com
Alton farmers market plans Brews & Brunch
ALTON — “Brews & Brunch” is planned Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and & Henry Street in downtown Alton. From 8 a.m. to noon, guests can grab beverages and hot breakfast items from vendors. Solar Smoothies...
wgel.com
Gloria Ann Stout
Gloria Ann Stout, 85, of Greenville, IL., passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lutheran Care Center, in Altamont, IL. She was born August 22, 1937, in Carrier Mills, IL to Willie and Julia (Maller) Williams. She married Donald R. Stout on April 19, 1957. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2000.
wgel.com
Lillian (Sjodahl) Ruble
Lillian (Sjodahl) Ruble, age 67 of Greenville, passed away at her home Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. In keeping with Lillian’s wishes, there will be no formal service. She will have a family interment in Minnesota. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgel.com
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
recordpatriot.com
Gas leak closes Godfrey school Wednesday
GODFREY — A very short school day turned into a day of fun after a small gas leak caused the dismissal of the Evangelical Schools at the Evangelical United Church of Christ at 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, all students of the...
Illinois Business Journal
Aerie’s Alpine Coaster debuts on Grafton riverfront, now open year-round
Ribbon cutting set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 for Illinois’ first-ever alpine coaster. Attendees can enjoy a thrill ride like no other in Illinois as Aerie’s Resort in Grafton hosts its grand opening of the Aerie’s Alpine Coaster, 600 Timber Ridge Rd., Grafton at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. A ribbon cutting for the much-anticipated Alpine Coaster, which officially opened for business Sept. 29, will be a part of the grand opening festivities. State and local officials will also be on hand to commemorate the opening of the only alpine coaster ride in Illinois.
wgel.com
Mary C. “Cathy” Lohman
Mary C. “Cathy” Lohman, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Highland Healthcare Center. She was born December 2, 1951 in Peoria, a daughter of the late David and Rosie, nee Powell, Kendall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nash-news.com
NFPD Called to Casey’s in Nashville
Emergency personnel were called to Casey’s General Store in Nashville at around 8:30 a.m. on October 5 for a report of smoke coming from the kitchen. Nashville Fire Protection District, Nashville Police Department and Washington County Ambulance responded. Emergency personnel were on the scene for around 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and foul play is not suspected. The store opened back up to the public at around 8:45 a.m. No major damage was reported.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
wgel.com
KC Offering Forklift Certification Class October 27
The Kaskaskia College Workforce Development and Community Education Department will offer a Forklift Driver Certification class on Thursday, October 27, at the Crisp Technology Center in Centralia. This course is designed to ensure that all forklift operators have a uniform understanding of the safe and efficient operation of forklifts and...
KMOV
Homeless encampment boarded up in South City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City is boarding up a homeless encampment in an abandoned South City property following a News 4 investigation. Neighbors witnessed squatters moving in and making dinner from their backyards. “It’s declining and it’s frustrating. It makes me think, like, do I want to stay...
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KSDK
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
Mayor Jones: "We're sick and tired of being talked down to"
Speaking on KMOX, Mayor Tishaura Jones says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has not reached out personally to discuss his recent Op Ed suggesting city control of police be taken away.
stlouiscnr.com
Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant
Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
This 3.3-acre estate is considered one of the most recognizable homes in Centralia.
recordpatriot.com
Wood River man facing firearm charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
Alestle
Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill clam chowder serves side dish at best
Upon walking into their Edwardsville location, I was seated quickly and the waiter was friendly and attentive, despite seeming to be the only one working at the time. I ordered the New England Clam Chowder, which comes to a price of $5.99 for a cup and $7.99 for a bowl, which is about an average price for this type of dish. I ordered the bowl, which also came with soup crackers and a corn muffin. The soup was creamy, fairly seasoned and full of potatoes. However, what seemed to be lacking was the clams. After having finished about half the bowl, I had forgotten I was having a clam-based dish as they were the least noticeable ingredient in the soup.
Comments / 0