southernillinoisnow.com
Patty Williams named Grand Marshall of Centralia Halloween Parade
A long-time educator and volunteer in multiple activities and organizations has been named the Grand Marshall of this year’s Centralia Halloween Parade. Parade Chair Butch Mathus says the committee likes to honor those who have done so much for the community and Patty Williams definitely fits the description. “Patty...
wgel.com
KC Offering Forklift Certification Class October 27
The Kaskaskia College Workforce Development and Community Education Department will offer a Forklift Driver Certification class on Thursday, October 27, at the Crisp Technology Center in Centralia. This course is designed to ensure that all forklift operators have a uniform understanding of the safe and efficient operation of forklifts and...
recordpatriot.com
Alton farmers market plans Brews & Brunch
ALTON — “Brews & Brunch” is planned Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and & Henry Street in downtown Alton. From 8 a.m. to noon, guests can grab beverages and hot breakfast items from vendors. Solar Smoothies...
wgel.com
Gloria Ann Stout
Gloria Ann Stout, 85, of Greenville, IL., passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lutheran Care Center, in Altamont, IL. She was born August 22, 1937, in Carrier Mills, IL to Willie and Julia (Maller) Williams. She married Donald R. Stout on April 19, 1957. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2000.
wgel.com
Mary C. “Cathy” Lohman
Mary C. “Cathy” Lohman, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Highland Healthcare Center. She was born December 2, 1951 in Peoria, a daughter of the late David and Rosie, nee Powell, Kendall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
wgel.com
David Pool
David Pool, 65 of Carlyle, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on May 8, 1957, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Curtis and Daisy, nee Johnson, Pool. He married Mary Louise Essen on May 12, 2018 in Carlyle, Illinois, and she survives in Carlyle.
KMOV
Homeless encampment boarded up in South City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City is boarding up a homeless encampment in an abandoned South City property following a News 4 investigation. Neighbors witnessed squatters moving in and making dinner from their backyards. “It’s declining and it’s frustrating. It makes me think, like, do I want to stay...
dailydetroitnews.com
Realtor Centralia IL: The Best Choice For You
If you're on the search for a realtor in Centralia, IL, look no further than Cindy Quinn Real Estate. Cindy has been helping people buy and sell homes in Centralia over the years, and she knows the ins and outs of the local market like the back of her hand.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Provides Update On Fayette Avenue Utility Work
Utility work will continue today at the intersection of Third Street (US 45) and Fayette Avenue. One lane will be closed. After this, work will continue down Fayette to 4th & 5th Street.
recordpatriot.com
Gas leak closes Godfrey school Wednesday
GODFREY — A very short school day turned into a day of fun after a small gas leak caused the dismissal of the Evangelical Schools at the Evangelical United Church of Christ at 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, all students of the...
wgel.com
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
recordpatriot.com
Jersey sheriff issues CCL license warning
JERSEYVILLE – Some holders of Illinois Concealed Carry Licenses are being asked to return them or retake training because of problems with at least one instructor. Last year more than 200 concealed carry certificates issued through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were deemed invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification.
advantagenews.com
Alpine Coaster opens in Grafton
With the new Alpine Coaster now open in Grafton, the head of the local tourism bureau anticipates a positive impact on the entire area. Aerie’s Resort has built the first Alpine Coaster in the state and already offer Sky Tours that take visitors from the bottom of the hill to the top of the bluff.
nash-news.com
NFPD Called to Casey’s in Nashville
Emergency personnel were called to Casey’s General Store in Nashville at around 8:30 a.m. on October 5 for a report of smoke coming from the kitchen. Nashville Fire Protection District, Nashville Police Department and Washington County Ambulance responded. Emergency personnel were on the scene for around 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and foul play is not suspected. The store opened back up to the public at around 8:45 a.m. No major damage was reported.
stlouiscnr.com
Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant
Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
progressivegrocer.com
Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option
Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
thekirkwoodcall.com
Former KHS student set to be executed
Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
