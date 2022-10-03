Read full article on original website
Related
Penguins New Guys Spill the Beans on What Makes Pens Different
For a few days, Pittsburgh Hockey Now chatted with some of the new guys who will presumably make a big difference in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup. While the Penguins’ core remains intact, the bottom six and the blue line got a good shuffle. From the additional video tutoring, instinctual...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Newbies Speak, PTOs Released
Is Marcus Pettersson the perfect Jeff Petry partner? We also chatted with most of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ newbies about what makes the Penguins different than other organizations. A couple of the answers caught the attention of other fanbases. Jaromir Jagr held court about his future at the NHL game in Prague, a few big-name PTOs were released, and the fallout in Dallas after Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million deal.
Dan’s Daily: TSN Drops Crosby to 11th, Tim Horton’s Drops Hockey Canada
Mike Sullivan said the Pittsburgh Penguins will use their Friday exhibition game against the Buffalo Sabres to make their final roster decisions, though it appears 22 of 23 spots are set. Sportsnet rated Sidney Crosby as the seventh-best player in the league, while TSN dropped him out of the top 10. The Philadelphia Flyers made a surprising cut of a first-round pick, T.J. Oshie was injured again, and when will Vegas sign Nic Hague?
Blueger Joins Penguins For Optional Skate, Making ‘Significant Progress’
Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger, who has an upper-body injury, joined the team for its optional morning skate Friday at PPG Paints Arena, wearing a white, presumably non-contact jersey. It was his first time skating with any semblance of the team since he got hurt. He won’t play Friday night...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pettersson Looking Like Petry’s Perfect Partner
CRANBERRY — It’s not as if the Pittsburgh Penguins had a lot of options. Not a lot of logical ones, at least. When they acquired Jeff Petry from Montreal this summer, it only made sense to give him a partner — ideally, a left-handed one — who plays a defense-oriented game, to allow Petry to take full advantage of his offensive abilities.
Dumoulin Ready to Rebound From Tough Season (+)
CRANBERRY — Brian Dumoulin has had some memorable seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. That list does not include 2021-22. Not for any reason he cares to recall, anyway. For even though he finished the regular season with a team-best plus-minus rating of +24, Dumoulin often seemed to show the effects of several injuries incurred in recent years.
Penguins Practice: Blueger Skates, Poulin Still Here
CRANBERRY — The start of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ regular season is eight days away, the decisions are dwindling, injured players are getting healthy, and P.O Joseph does not appear on the Penguins’ website roster. Joseph’s omission could be a simple clerical or website error. Those happen, but...
FanDuel Ohio Promo: Get the $100 Early Sign Up Bonus This Weekend
Sports betting apps will launch on January 1st in the Buckeye State, and there is a FanDuel Ohio promo available for a pre-registration bonus. The promo will activate when you use our links to sign up for an account. FanDuel Sportsbook. States: OHIO. PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS. $100 + LAUNCH PROMO!. OHIO...
RELATED PEOPLE
FanDuel Ohio: Pre-Registration Bonus Continues Before Launch
Customers can pre-register for FanDuel Ohio to secure a bonus. The promotion will activate when using our links to sign up. If you pre-register for FanDuel Ohio through our links, you will get a $100 bonus. As soon as FanDuel launches on January 1st, you will have $100 in free bets. Plus, you can still use the welcome bonus, such as a no sweat bet up to $1,000.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0