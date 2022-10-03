ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Newbies Speak, PTOs Released

Is Marcus Pettersson the perfect Jeff Petry partner? We also chatted with most of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ newbies about what makes the Penguins different than other organizations. A couple of the answers caught the attention of other fanbases. Jaromir Jagr held court about his future at the NHL game in Prague, a few big-name PTOs were released, and the fallout in Dallas after Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million deal.
Dan’s Daily: TSN Drops Crosby to 11th, Tim Horton’s Drops Hockey Canada

Mike Sullivan said the Pittsburgh Penguins will use their Friday exhibition game against the Buffalo Sabres to make their final roster decisions, though it appears 22 of 23 spots are set. Sportsnet rated Sidney Crosby as the seventh-best player in the league, while TSN dropped him out of the top 10. The Philadelphia Flyers made a surprising cut of a first-round pick, T.J. Oshie was injured again, and when will Vegas sign Nic Hague?
Pettersson Looking Like Petry’s Perfect Partner

CRANBERRY — It’s not as if the Pittsburgh Penguins had a lot of options. Not a lot of logical ones, at least. When they acquired Jeff Petry from Montreal this summer, it only made sense to give him a partner — ideally, a left-handed one — who plays a defense-oriented game, to allow Petry to take full advantage of his offensive abilities.
Dumoulin Ready to Rebound From Tough Season (+)

CRANBERRY — Brian Dumoulin has had some memorable seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. That list does not include 2021-22. Not for any reason he cares to recall, anyway. For even though he finished the regular season with a team-best plus-minus rating of +24, Dumoulin often seemed to show the effects of several injuries incurred in recent years.
Penguins Practice: Blueger Skates, Poulin Still Here

CRANBERRY — The start of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ regular season is eight days away, the decisions are dwindling, injured players are getting healthy, and P.O Joseph does not appear on the Penguins’ website roster. Joseph’s omission could be a simple clerical or website error. Those happen, but...
FanDuel Ohio: Pre-Registration Bonus Continues Before Launch

