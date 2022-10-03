ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Martinsburg Authorities apprehend a shooting suspect

Martinsburg Police and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputies announced the arrest of two suspects in a shooting incident. Thorough the investigation Travis Nash and Christian Callahan were identified as the shooters. A warrant for attempted murder in the 1st degree and conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the first degree...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Arrest made in the 2017 Cedar Creek bombing attempt

Federal authorities announced in a news release that an arrest has been made in the attempted bombing of a 2017 reenactment at Cedar Creek. Authorities have arrested and indicted Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a Civil War reenactment in October 2017.
WINCHESTER, VA
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
EDINBURG, VA
Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing

It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
WINCHESTER, VA
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
MIDDLETOWN, VA
Suspects On The Loose After Attempting To Abduct Minor Girl In Wheaton: Police

A young girl was nearly abducted by a pair of Spanish-speaking men who attempted to get her into their car in Maryland, police say. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Investigations Division are investigating an attempted abduction that took place between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m on Monday, Oct. 3, in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton.
WHEATON, MD
One dead, 2 injured after motorcycle loses control in Frederick, police say

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland. Frederick City Police tweeted the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m. According to a release from police, investigators believe the motorcyclist attempted to pass one vehicle...
FREDERICK, MD
Public Safety
Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor

A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Attorney explains a Felony Vehicle Stop

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After a viral video of a young Virginia mother being pulled over by Fairfax County Police has gone viral. A lot of people are asking questions about what is a 'felony vehicle stop'. On Monday, we asked Fairfax County Police this question, it’s the reason they...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fort Valley man’s trial date set

A trial date has been set for a Fort Valley man accused of sexual assault of a minor. Online records showed that 44-year-old Charles Richard McMahon pleaded not guilty to three felony charges during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. His lawyers then requested a jury trial...
FORT VALLEY, VA

