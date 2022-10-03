Read full article on original website
Related
Student accused of filming other student in high school bathroom in Leesburg
Editor’s Note — The original story mentioned a sex when referring to the student who was supposed to have been filmed. The copy has been revised without that reference. LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were working with Loudoun County Public Schools after a student was accused of recording another student in […]
theriver953.com
Martinsburg Authorities apprehend a shooting suspect
Martinsburg Police and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputies announced the arrest of two suspects in a shooting incident. Thorough the investigation Travis Nash and Christian Callahan were identified as the shooters. A warrant for attempted murder in the 1st degree and conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the first degree...
theriver953.com
Arrest made in the 2017 Cedar Creek bombing attempt
Federal authorities announced in a news release that an arrest has been made in the attempted bombing of a 2017 reenactment at Cedar Creek. Authorities have arrested and indicted Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a Civil War reenactment in October 2017.
WJLA
Police chase spans 2 Va. counties, suspect opens fire on officers: Officials
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A wanted suspect is in custody after Arlington police say a suspect gave chase across two neighboring Virginia counties and fired a number of shots at officers. Police said Ricardo Singleton, 27, fired "several rounds" at uniformed officers with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing
It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
One Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Serious' Hagerstown Crash: Report (DEVELOPING)
One person was reportedly killed in a “serious vehicle collision” at a busy Maryland intersection, according to police. Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department in Washington County responded to the intersection of Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, where there was a reported crash that was backing up traffic.
royalexaminer.com
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead, others hurt after motorcycle hits people at bus stop in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a person who was at a bus stop died after being hit by a motorcycle Thursday. The Frederick Police Department said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place. Investigators said two people were at the bus stop when a motorcyclist tried to pass […]
Suspects On The Loose After Attempting To Abduct Minor Girl In Wheaton: Police
A young girl was nearly abducted by a pair of Spanish-speaking men who attempted to get her into their car in Maryland, police say. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Investigations Division are investigating an attempted abduction that took place between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m on Monday, Oct. 3, in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton.
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
WUSA
One dead, 2 injured after motorcycle loses control in Frederick, police say
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland. Frederick City Police tweeted the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m. According to a release from police, investigators believe the motorcyclist attempted to pass one vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmd.com
Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor
A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
arlnow.com
Hate crime charge dropped in Crystal City “dine and dash” assault case
A man who was charged with a hate crime after allegedly shoving a restaurant employee in Crystal City and refusing to pay for his meal pled guilty to a lesser offense. In May 2021, Jordon Bevan left a local restaurant without paying, pushed an employee and used anti-Asian slurs, the Arlington County Police Department alleged at the time.
Attorney explains a Felony Vehicle Stop
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After a viral video of a young Virginia mother being pulled over by Fairfax County Police has gone viral. A lot of people are asking questions about what is a 'felony vehicle stop'. On Monday, we asked Fairfax County Police this question, it’s the reason they...
wypr.org
Guard at Roxbury Correctional Facility in Hagerstown injured in assault Tuesday
The Roxbury Correctional Facility in Hagerstown was locked down Tuesday morning after a correctional officer was assaulted allegedly by an inmate, according to a Department of Public Safety and Corrections official. The officer was taken to an outside medical facility for treatment. The unidentified inmate is facing charges due to...
wsvaonline.com
Fort Valley man’s trial date set
A trial date has been set for a Fort Valley man accused of sexual assault of a minor. Online records showed that 44-year-old Charles Richard McMahon pleaded not guilty to three felony charges during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. His lawyers then requested a jury trial...
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
Loudoun County substitute teacher charged with assault after alleged incident with student
A Loudoun County Public Schools substitute teacher was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after an alleged incident involving a student at a high school in Leesburg
Comments / 0