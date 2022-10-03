ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Coroner: Three dead in Danville crash

By Noah Nelson
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2st2e6_0iKJkJkz00

INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two-vehicle crash in Danville killed three people.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the incident happened on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola. Victims include 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall, and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Boss765
3d ago

Let's tell the whole story. Are we really just gonna pretend that the driver that crossed the centerline, killing 3 of the most wonderful people on this planet, wasn't drunk? A repeat offender, mind you.......

Reply
2
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Head-on collision kills Danville man, injures another

Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Danville man killed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion County Wednesday night. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on US Highway 50, just east of Olmstead Rd. near Oakwood. Police said a 68-year-old man from Danville was driving east on US Highway 50,...
DANVILLE, IL
whporadio.com

Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Vermilion County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 68-year-old male from Danville, IL – Deceased (Name release pending next-of-kin notification). Unit 2 – Michael A. Palmer, 35-year-old male from Danville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY:...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Man Dies in Champaign Shooting

THE FOLLOWING IS A CHAMPAIGN COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the identity of a male victim who has died after he was reportedly shot during a family party. that occurred on the evening of October 4, 2022, in the 1100 block of NorthThird...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermilion County, IL
Crime & Safety
Danville, IL
Accidents
State
Indiana State
Danville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Madison, IN
City
Madison, IL
City
Oxford, IN
City
Danville, IN
City
Danville, IL
County
Vermilion County, IL
City
Indianola, IL
Oxford, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they discovered a house on fire. Battalion […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Police advise following fender bender turned armed carjacking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have some advice after a fender bender turned into an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Champaign. A 67-year-old man was assaulted and his car was stolen after he was rear-ended at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Olympian Drive around 7:15 p.m. The victim did what seems natural after an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Victim identified after deadly shooting in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of the male victim who was shot and killed Tuesday night. Northrup identified the man as 25-year-old Rashaud S. Weatherall from Danville. He added that Weatherall was attending a family party when he was shot in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Traffic Accident#Catlin Indianola Road#The Illinois State Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WCIA

Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
walls102.com

Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WANATAH, IN
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Champaign Police investigate shooting

Update at 6:33 p.m. on 10/4/2022 Champaign Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting. Police have not confirmed any details about what happened. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the Champaign Police Department are actively responding to the area of Bradley Avenue and Fourth Street for an unknown emergency. On-scene reporters saw several police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCIA

‘One shooting is one too many:’ community leader reacts to latest Champaign violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One community leader said no matter where you live, violence affects everyone. Willie Comer, East Central Illinois’ Youth for Christ executive director and pastor at Berean Covenant Church, feels one shooting is too many.  It comes after Tuesday night’s shooting in Champaign at Third and Beardsley. Rashaud Weatherall, a 25-year-old from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Elderly Atwood man killed in Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man was killed in a Coles County crash. Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood died after a three-vehicle crash that included a tractor on Rt. 45 at approximately 1480 N. Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips was travelling North on Rt. 45 and...
COLES COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen sentenced in Illinois double homicide case

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Wednesday that a Danville teenager will spend the next 40 years in prison for murdering two other teenagers almost two years ago. Dustin Cooper, 16, was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year in the deaths of Wyatt...
DANVILLE, IL
The Exponent

Cause of Purdue student's death is stabbing

The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death. Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis. Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy