Coroner: Three dead in Danville crash

INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two-vehicle crash in Danville killed three people.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the incident happened on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola. Victims include 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall, and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.

