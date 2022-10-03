Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Quilt Bingo
St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer will host Quilt Bingo Sunday, October 9. Doors open at noon and games begin at 2 PM. There will also be a lunch stand sponsored by the Catholic Holy Family society.
recordpatriot.com
Alton farmers market plans Brews & Brunch
ALTON — “Brews & Brunch” is planned Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and & Henry Street in downtown Alton. From 8 a.m. to noon, guests can grab beverages and hot breakfast items from vendors. Solar Smoothies...
Alestle
Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill clam chowder serves side dish at best
Upon walking into their Edwardsville location, I was seated quickly and the waiter was friendly and attentive, despite seeming to be the only one working at the time. I ordered the New England Clam Chowder, which comes to a price of $5.99 for a cup and $7.99 for a bowl, which is about an average price for this type of dish. I ordered the bowl, which also came with soup crackers and a corn muffin. The soup was creamy, fairly seasoned and full of potatoes. However, what seemed to be lacking was the clams. After having finished about half the bowl, I had forgotten I was having a clam-based dish as they were the least noticeable ingredient in the soup.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival this weekend
Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival will take place this Saturday. The event has been around, and going strong since the 1940s. Spokesperson Kelly Fortell told us what we can expect this year at the Festival, in additon...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
KSDK
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
Illinois Business Journal
Aerie’s Alpine Coaster debuts on Grafton riverfront, now open year-round
Ribbon cutting set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 for Illinois’ first-ever alpine coaster. Attendees can enjoy a thrill ride like no other in Illinois as Aerie’s Resort in Grafton hosts its grand opening of the Aerie’s Alpine Coaster, 600 Timber Ridge Rd., Grafton at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. A ribbon cutting for the much-anticipated Alpine Coaster, which officially opened for business Sept. 29, will be a part of the grand opening festivities. State and local officials will also be on hand to commemorate the opening of the only alpine coaster ride in Illinois.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2022
This month saw some tragic losses, but also a few bright spots
wgel.com
Lillian (Sjodahl) Ruble
Lillian (Sjodahl) Ruble, age 67 of Greenville, passed away at her home Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. In keeping with Lillian’s wishes, there will be no formal service. She will have a family interment in Minnesota. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
wgel.com
Gloria Ann Stout
Gloria Ann Stout, 85, of Greenville, IL., passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lutheran Care Center, in Altamont, IL. She was born August 22, 1937, in Carrier Mills, IL to Willie and Julia (Maller) Williams. She married Donald R. Stout on April 19, 1957. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2000.
psouthtreaty.com
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue
ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
KSDK
Are fall allergies worse this year? It might be something else
ST. LOUIS — Fall is allergy season's last hoorah. "Sometimes it's not so easy to tell the difference between allergy symptoms and cold symptoms," Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast an Allergist at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital tells 5 On Your Side. Isn't that the truth, especially this time of year?. But...
Bourbon Festival coming to St. Louis October 21, 2022
Marc Cox sits down with members of the St. Louis Bourbon Society to discuss their upcoming event, the St. Louis Bourbon Festival, which will be held on Cherokee Street on October 21st, 2022.
mymoinfo.com
New Mercy High Ridge Clinic
(High Ridge) Mercy has opened a brand new clinic in High Ridge. It’s the first time Mercy is providing primary care in High ridge. Dr. Sam Engemann is the physician at Mercy Clinic Primary Care High Ridge. He explains why he thought the High Ridge community was a perfect...
wgel.com
Mary C. “Cathy” Lohman
Mary C. “Cathy” Lohman, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Highland Healthcare Center. She was born December 2, 1951 in Peoria, a daughter of the late David and Rosie, nee Powell, Kendall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
myleaderpaper.com
Archdiocese buys small parcel next to cemetery
The St. John Cemetery in High Ridge has grown a little bit bigger. The St. Louis Archdiocese has agreed to buy a 0.25-acre piece of property off West Rock Creek Road next to the cemetery. The west entrance to the cemetery is on that small piece of property, which Benjamin...
recordpatriot.com
Gas leak closes Godfrey school Wednesday
GODFREY — A very short school day turned into a day of fun after a small gas leak caused the dismissal of the Evangelical Schools at the Evangelical United Church of Christ at 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, all students of the...
First frost of fall may slink into St. Louis Friday night
The NWS said plant parents should have a plan to protect sensitive vegetation.
