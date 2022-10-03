ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

1 Harrisburg resident killed, 2 injured in Indiana crash that killed 3

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qKP5_0iKJk04R00

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WHTM) — One person from Harrisburg was killed and two others remained in the hospital Monday after a crash that killed three people on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police say they began receiving reports of a serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road around 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 2. The crash involved two vehicles that had eastbound lanes of the roadway blocked, police say.

A preliminary investigation showed that a white SUV was traveling west when it hit a deer, then crossed the center median and collided with a black Ford pickup truck that was traveling east, according to Indiana police.

The Ford’s front-seat passenger, 57-year-old Jane Beecher of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Indiana State Police.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The Ford’s driver has been identified by Indiana State Police as David Taylor, 56, of Harrisburg. Its back seat passenger was 29-year-old Christopher Taylor of Harrisburg. Both of them were injured in the crash and remained hospitalized as of Oct. 3, according to police.

Indiana police say both the driver and the passenger in the white SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, as well. The driver was identified by police as Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield, Ohio, and the front seat passenger was identified as Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

R G
3d ago

How awful and sad. My deepest condolences to all the families and friends of everyone involved. My ❤️ also goes out to that poor, poor 🦌. 😢😢😢😢😢

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

One person injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting incident in Harrisburg on Thursday evening. According to police, the incident occurred along the 2300 block of N. 5th Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say that one person was shot in the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police also say over...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Cars
Canfield, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Youngstown, OH
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Canfield, OH
Youngstown, OH
Accidents
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Youngstown, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Accidents
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Harrisburg, OH
abc27 News

Pa. attorney general charges 19 people, 13 businesses in car ‘title washing ring’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 separate businesses for car “title washing.” The people are charged for coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information, and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The participants include used car dealers in and outside of Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Indiana Toll Road#Traffic Accident#Youngstow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
abc27.com

Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes Pa. 743 near Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down all lanes on a busy stretch of road near Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PennDOT was reporting that there is a crash on Pa. 743 North between Valley Road and School House Road. All lanes were closed. There is no word on what...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Police looking for people connected to Harrisburg warehouse shooting

Police are asking for help identifying a group of people they say are connected to a shooting that injured four people at a pop-up warehouse party last month. A shooting broke out just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 25, in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street, police said. Although the shooting took place along Woodlawn Street, police said the party that the people involved were attending was at a warehouse that has an address around the corner on Elder Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 near Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Columbia, Lancaster County, has been cleared and traffic is now getting by. Remember, you can always get real-traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
COLUMBIA, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police

A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
NEWPORT, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy