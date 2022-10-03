1 Harrisburg resident killed, 2 injured in Indiana crash that killed 3

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WHTM) — One person from Harrisburg was killed and two others remained in the hospital Monday after a crash that killed three people on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police say they began receiving reports of a serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road around 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 2. The crash involved two vehicles that had eastbound lanes of the roadway blocked, police say.

A preliminary investigation showed that a white SUV was traveling west when it hit a deer, then crossed the center median and collided with a black Ford pickup truck that was traveling east, according to Indiana police.

The Ford’s front-seat passenger, 57-year-old Jane Beecher of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Indiana State Police.

The Ford’s driver has been identified by Indiana State Police as David Taylor, 56, of Harrisburg. Its back seat passenger was 29-year-old Christopher Taylor of Harrisburg. Both of them were injured in the crash and remained hospitalized as of Oct. 3, according to police.

Indiana police say both the driver and the passenger in the white SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, as well. The driver was identified by police as Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield, Ohio, and the front seat passenger was identified as Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown, Ohio.

