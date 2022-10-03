Read full article on original website
Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
KSBW.com
Man in vehicle that killed Salinas mom pleads no contest
SALINAS, Calif. — A Carmel Valley man was in court Wednesday where he pleaded no contest in connection to a deadly DUI accident that claimed the life of a Salinas mother more than two years ago. Video From Past Coverage: Family of Rosie Figueroa hopes for justice years after...
Lafayette man charged with holding family hostage at gunpoint
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lafayette man faces 12 felony counts for allegedly holding a family at gunpoint, according to a press release on Thursday from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the victims were held hostage for more than five hours. Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, pulled a gun on a […]
Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping, approaching children in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- Police arrested a woman suspected of an attempted kidnapping and of approaching middle and high school-aged children in Berkeley, the department announced Thursday.The first two incidents happened on August 29. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue near Allston Way and attempted to shake his hand. About a half-hour later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, about four blocks east of the first incident.On September 14, the suspect approached a 15-year-old...
NBC Bay Area
Berkeley Police Arrest Woman Suspected of 4 Kidnapping Attempts
Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens. Police said...
KSBW.com
Man serving life for first-degree murder killed at Salinas Valley State Prison
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Officials at Salinas Valley State Prison are investigating the death of inmate Robert Tunstall, 64, as a possible homicide that happened on Oct. 5. According to SVSP officials, Tunstall was attacked by another inmate around 8:50 a.m. Staff said after they gave orders to stop the...
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Possible Serial Killer Tied to Stockton, Oakland Homicides
Northern California authorities are on the hunt for a possible serial killer following the shooting deaths of six people in Stockton and Oakland dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in the two cities, which are about 70 miles apart, police said. Here's...
2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
NBC Bay Area
Palo Alto Police Investigate Suspected Hate Crime Involving Driver and Cyclist
Palo Alto police are investigating a suspected hate crime after a cyclist said a driver yelled a racial slur and then hit him with a truck. The incident happened downtown on University Avenue last Thursday around 5:30 p.m. when a Black cyclist briefly veered into the street to avoid a car that was trying to park.
KSBW.com
2 teenagers arrested for attacking homeless man in Santa Cruz, police say
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Two teenagers were arrested after they attacked a homeless man in Santa Cruz, police reported on Tuesday. Police say that a 53-year-old transient was involved in a fight with two teens in the area of Ocean St. and Glenwood Ave., Sept. 30. The transient was...
Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff
ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.Police said...
Man charged with hate crimes for attacking, robbing more than dozen Bay Area Hindu women
In some cases, it's believed he broke women's arms and beat their husbands for their gold jewelry, which are a sacred part of Hindu culture. With a number of Indian holidays and festivals coming up, spreading awareness is crucial, according to the Hindu American Foundation.
Santa Cruz police arrest 4 following alleged gang-related shooting
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested four suspects in Santa Cruz on suspicion of taking part in a shooting involving a local street gang, police announced Tuesday. On Sept. 26, Santa Cruz police responded to the Municipal Wharf on reports of a shooting at 12:27 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered the relatives of a 17-year-old boy wounded by a gunshot who were driving him to the emergency room. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Police looked at surveillance footage and saw three male victims in a dark Jaguar SUV had been parked on the wharf. Two suspicious vehicles, a white...
crimevoice.com
Guitar Teacher Held for $2,225,000 Bond on Child Molestation Charges
SAN RAMON — A San Francisco Bay Area guitar teacher is in custody in lieu of $2,225,000 bond for allegedly molesting children. His company Guitar Confidence Inc. offers private in-home guitar lessons in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano counties. Allegations against Rex Lee Bell, 69...
KSBW.com
4 arrested in connection to Santa Cruz attempted murder: SCPD
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Four people were arrested by Santa Cruz police for their connection to a September shooting. According to police, a 17-year-old was shot on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. The shooting was not deadly. Surveillance footage showed a dark Jaguar...
Police arrest two teens in alleged Ocean Street attack on homeless man
Santa Cruz Police Department investigators are still trying to understand what initiated an attack on a homeless male on Ocean Street on Friday night; Scotts Valley police have arrested two teens on assault charges. While attacks on homeless people seem to be on the rise nationally, there is little tracking of such violence, and none locally. Local police could not recall a similar case here and acknowledge it is likely incidents are underreported.
Video captures rash of break-ins, theft at San Jose small business
After not having any issues for the first 13 years of business, a small business in San Jose is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage and product losses after being hit by a rash of break-ins.
Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. First responders provided aid to […]
Stanford professor arrested, charged with domestic violence
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A biology professor at Stanford University was arrested in July and arraigned last month on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has confirmed to KRON4 News. The Stanford Daily reported that it has reviewed court documents alleging that Hunter Fraser threw his […]
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Family Seeks Justice for Mother Killed in Walnut Creek Hit-and-Run
A South Bay father and his three children are asking for justice after a hit-and-run took their mother’s life. Chung Thuy Le, 44, of Milpitas was struck and killed about 7 p.m. Saturday as she was walking from the nail salon she owned to her car in Walnut Creek.
