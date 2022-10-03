Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
History Shows That One Big Defensive Play Can Be the Difference for Oklahoma Against Texas
DALLAS — To state the obvious, Oklahoma needs steady play out of its quarterback in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. A productive running game would help. Letting loose that posse of talented receivers would be big. And of course, the defense not giving up 60-yard Longhorn touchdowns on the regular could be considered a step in the right direction.
Raleigh News & Observer
Game Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
The Red River Rivalry has major stakes this season, and the battle between the Texas Longhorns (3-2) and the Oklahoma Sooners (3-2) will go a long way towards determining which team has a chance has a chance to compete for the Big 12 crown. Texas bounced back from a disappointing...
