The path to saving modern pentathlon from Olympic removal may just be filled with obstacles. As in, ring swings, rope mazes, balance beams and warped walls. Imagine an “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle course set up in the middle of the Coliseum for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. That sort of scene could rescue a sport facing a major crossroads. As it stands now, modern pentathlon — a sport in the Olympics for more than 100 years — would be off the program in its current form after the 2024 Paris Games.At issue: The horse component of an event...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO