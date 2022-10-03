Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Father who famously helped son cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies
One of the iconic figures of the 1992 Summer Olympics held in Barcelona, Spain, has passed away. Reuters reported Tuesday that Jim Redmond, father of retired British athlete Derek Redmond, has died at the age of 81. Jim and Derek forever became a part of Olympic history when the latter...
NBC Sports
WATCH LIVE: Ironman Kona World Championships women’s pro race
The Ironman Kona World Championships return after a three-year hiatus with a new format, live on Peacock on Thursday and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The Ironman, held annually in Hawaii since 1978, and in Kailua-Kona since 1981, was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NFL・
ESPN
Jim Redmond, who helped his son Derek finish his 400-meter race at the 1992 Olympics, dies at 81
Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son Derek finish the 400-meter semifinal at the 1992 Olympics -- one of sport's most memorable moments -- has died at the age of 81. Derek, who was in fine form heading into the Barcelona Games, had posted the fastest time in his heat but tore his hamstring on the back straight. But instead of seeking medical attention, he attempted to hobble to the finish line.
Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF・
GolfWRX
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
GOLF・
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down strong Mercedes performance in wet practice
Russell's 1:41.935 led a one-two from team-mate Hamilton by two tenths as Mercedes set the pace on a drying track in Friday's second session, with Max Verstappen more than 0.8s off Russell's time in third for Red Bull. While Mercedes impressed in the wet, dry conditions are forecast for Saturday's...
BBC
Ironman World Championship: Great Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay claims silver in first women-only race
Great Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay finished runner-up in the first women-only professional race at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. Californian Chelsea Sodaro, 33, won in eight hours 33 minutes and 46 seconds. Charles-Barclay, 29 - the 2021 half Ironman world champion - finished in eight hours 42 minutes and 22...
FOX Sports
USWNT vs. England: Strong emotions heading into 'really special' friendly at Wembley
When it was announced over the summer that the United States would play England at Wembley Stadium this October, tickets sold out within 24 hours. The U.S. women's national team has played the Lionesses plenty of times over the years, but this match wasn't going to be an ordinary friendly.
England Lionesses v USA: international football friendly – live
England return to Wembley for the first time since their Euros triumph with a match against the world champions. Join Barry Glendenning
UEFA・
Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy
Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
Olympic pentathlon eyes 'Ninja Warrior' courses for survival
The path to saving modern pentathlon from Olympic removal may just be filled with obstacles. As in, ring swings, rope mazes, balance beams and warped walls. Imagine an “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle course set up in the middle of the Coliseum for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. That sort of scene could rescue a sport facing a major crossroads. As it stands now, modern pentathlon — a sport in the Olympics for more than 100 years — would be off the program in its current form after the 2024 Paris Games.At issue: The horse component of an event...
BBC
Hong Kong Masters: Mark Williams' whirlwind trip to Far East ends in defeat
Three-time World Snooker champion Mark Williams has described his appearance at the Hong Kong Masters as "strange." Williams was beaten 5-3 by Australia's Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals. But the scoreline does not tell the full tale of the extraordinary lengths the Welshman took to participate in the tournament. The...
Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Olympic pole vault champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games heptathlon winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson have been named among the nominees for the International Fair Play Committee's Fair Play Award, World Athletics said on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Chelsea Sodaro wins Ironman Kona World Championship, ends American drought
Chelsea Sodaro was the surprise winner of the Ironman Kona World Championships women’s race, ending the longest American victory drought in the event’s 44-year history. Sodaro, a 33-year-old mom to an 18-month-old, prevailed in an unofficial 8 hours, 33 minutes, 46 seconds on Hawaii’s Big Island. “My...
NBC Sports
Jenny Simpson, most decorated U.S. miler, shifts focus with new Puma sponsorship
Jenny Simpson, the most decorated U.S. female miler in history, plans to return to racing on Sunday with a new shoe sponsor, Puma. Simpson, whose last race was the Cherry Blossom 10-mile road race in Washington, D.C., in September 2021, according to World Athletics, will run what she called “a little rust-buster” at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C.
GolfWRX
‘Stop assuming you have all the answers’ – Olympic champ is the latest Australian to blast Greg Norman
Compatriots Cam Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman and Wade Ormsby join LIV CEO Greg Norman to answer questions and points sent in by LIV viewers. After the most recent Open championship winner tells his ‘boss’ that he’s “doing a great job”, they unite with a toast of beer cans.
Lewis Hamilton hoping to maintain pace after ‘dull’ Japanese Grand Prix practice
Lewis Hamilton is hoping to carry his Friday speed into the weekend after Mercedes clocked the two fastest times in a “dull” practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.With rain hammering Suzuka for much of the day, there was less track action than normal but it was George Russell who topped the time sheets with Mercedes teammate Hamilton coming in second.Russell was over 0.8 seconds faster than champion-elect Max Verstappen in third as the British pair timed their fast runs perfectly on a drying track.Hamilton recently enjoyed a run of five consecutive podium finishes in a season where Mercedes...
Chess Grandmaster ‘Likely Cheated’ in More Than 100 Matches, Report Finds
An investigation into the career of Hans Niemann, the chess grandmaster embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal, has found a disturbingly widespread pattern of suspicious behavior far beyond what the 19-year-old had previously publicly admitted to. The 72-page report, compiled by online platform Chess.com and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, alleges that Niemann had “likely cheated” in more than 100 online matches, including 25 live-streamed games and several played for prize money. The most recent violations discovered in the report occurred in 2020, when Niemann was 17 years old.Chess.com quietly closed his account that year, with Niemann admitting to...
The National Cycling League announces a $1 Million dollar prize purse
Making its debut season in 2023, the National Cycling League will be held across four major cities in the U.S.
BBC
Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali prepare for last race
The final World Tour race of the road cycling season marks the end of a classic year of racing. This year, Il Lombardia - or the 'race of the falling leaves' as it is known - also brings to an end the careers of two of the sport's legends. At...
