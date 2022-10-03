ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Father who famously helped son cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies

One of the iconic figures of the 1992 Summer Olympics held in Barcelona, Spain, has passed away. Reuters reported Tuesday that Jim Redmond, father of retired British athlete Derek Redmond, has died at the age of 81. Jim and Derek forever became a part of Olympic history when the latter...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

WATCH LIVE: Ironman Kona World Championships women’s pro race

The Ironman Kona World Championships return after a three-year hiatus with a new format, live on Peacock on Thursday and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The Ironman, held annually in Hawaii since 1978, and in Kailua-Kona since 1981, was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NFL
ESPN

Jim Redmond, who helped his son Derek finish his 400-meter race at the 1992 Olympics, dies at 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son Derek finish the 400-meter semifinal at the 1992 Olympics -- one of sport's most memorable moments -- has died at the age of 81. Derek, who was in fine form heading into the Barcelona Games, had posted the fastest time in his heat but tore his hamstring on the back straight. But instead of seeking medical attention, he attempted to hobble to the finish line.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole

LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yalemzerf Yehualaw
GolfWRX

LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour

It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftr#Ethiopian#Guardian#The London Marathon
Reuters

Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy

Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
WORLD
The Independent

Olympic pentathlon eyes 'Ninja Warrior' courses for survival

The path to saving modern pentathlon from Olympic removal may just be filled with obstacles. As in, ring swings, rope mazes, balance beams and warped walls. Imagine an “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle course set up in the middle of the Coliseum for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. That sort of scene could rescue a sport facing a major crossroads. As it stands now, modern pentathlon — a sport in the Olympics for more than 100 years — would be off the program in its current form after the 2024 Paris Games.At issue: The horse component of an event...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Hong Kong Masters: Mark Williams' whirlwind trip to Far East ends in defeat

Three-time World Snooker champion Mark Williams has described his appearance at the Hong Kong Masters as "strange." Williams was beaten 5-3 by Australia's Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals. But the scoreline does not tell the full tale of the extraordinary lengths the Welshman took to participate in the tournament. The...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Chelsea Sodaro wins Ironman Kona World Championship, ends American drought

Chelsea Sodaro was the surprise winner of the Ironman Kona World Championships women’s race, ending the longest American victory drought in the event’s 44-year history. Sodaro, a 33-year-old mom to an 18-month-old, prevailed in an unofficial 8 hours, 33 minutes, 46 seconds on Hawaii’s Big Island. “My...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Jenny Simpson, most decorated U.S. miler, shifts focus with new Puma sponsorship

Jenny Simpson, the most decorated U.S. female miler in history, plans to return to racing on Sunday with a new shoe sponsor, Puma. Simpson, whose last race was the Cherry Blossom 10-mile road race in Washington, D.C., in September 2021, according to World Athletics, will run what she called “a little rust-buster” at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C.
SPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton hoping to maintain pace after ‘dull’ Japanese Grand Prix practice

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to carry his Friday speed into the weekend after Mercedes clocked the two fastest times in a “dull” practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.With rain hammering Suzuka for much of the day, there was less track action than normal but it was George Russell who topped the time sheets with Mercedes teammate Hamilton coming in second.Russell was over 0.8 seconds faster than champion-elect Max Verstappen in third as the British pair timed their fast runs perfectly on a drying track.Hamilton recently enjoyed a run of five consecutive podium finishes in a season where Mercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
TheDailyBeast

Chess Grandmaster ‘Likely Cheated’ in More Than 100 Matches, Report Finds

An investigation into the career of Hans Niemann, the chess grandmaster embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal, has found a disturbingly widespread pattern of suspicious behavior far beyond what the 19-year-old had previously publicly admitted to. The 72-page report, compiled by online platform Chess.com and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, alleges that Niemann had “likely cheated” in more than 100 online matches, including 25 live-streamed games and several played for prize money. The most recent violations discovered in the report occurred in 2020, when Niemann was 17 years old.Chess.com quietly closed his account that year, with Niemann admitting to...
SPORTS
BBC

Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali prepare for last race

The final World Tour race of the road cycling season marks the end of a classic year of racing. This year, Il Lombardia - or the 'race of the falling leaves' as it is known - also brings to an end the careers of two of the sport's legends. At...
CYCLING
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy