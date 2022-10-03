ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder Guard Lu Dort Suffers Concussion During Practice

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnazN_0iKJjUFx00

Another starting Thunder guard will not be in action as the team tips off its preseason schedule Monday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder said Lu Dort suffered a concussion during a Sunday practice and is now in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

The team said Dort will have to complete a series of tasks before he resumes basketball-related activities. No timetable has been set for Dort’s return to the floor.

Sunday was not the first time Dort was diagnosed with a concussion while a member of the Thunder. Two seasons ago, Dort suffered a concussion during a March 27, 2021 game versus the Boston Celtics.

At the time, Dort also went through the NBA’s concussion protocol. Fourteen days after he sustained the head injury, Dort returned to game action in an April 10 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dort, who signed a five-year extension with the team this summer, joins another notable OKC guard on the injured list. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still nursing an MCL injury he suffered a week before the start of training camp.

While Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander could theoretically return to the club before the start of the regular season, the Thunder’s shiny, new lottery pick won’t suit up at all in 2022-23.

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in July’s NBA Draft, suffered a Lisfranc injury on his right foot during a televised pro-am basketball game in Seattle.

The team said Holmgren had “successful” surgery on the foot at the end of August.

The Thunder will face Northwest Division opponent Denver at 8 p.m. in Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries

The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
DENVER, CO
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy