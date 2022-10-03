ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Tyreek Hill injury could change Miami Dolphins offense against the Jets

The Miami Dolphins are not sure if they will have their number one receiver, Tyreek Hill, on Sunday and that isn’t good news. Hill was one of the laundry list of injured players on Miami’s mid-week injury report. He is suffering from a quad injury. Mike McDaniel told media that they are hopeful he will be able to play on Sunday, saying “he had something come up” in reference to his quad.
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries

The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
Teddy Bridgewater: Hill and Waddle are still the most dangerous duo in the NFL

Fans are worried about how the offense production will take a hit with Teddy Bridgewater at QB, Hill & Waddle are still the most dangerous duo in the NFL. Although some fans might be worried, the truth is Mike McDaniel’s offense doesn’t need a wizard at QB to make it work, sure, Teddy Bridgewater is not as good as Tua Tagovailoa. But he’s good enough to find his playmakers in space and let them do the damage.
