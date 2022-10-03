Fans are worried about how the offense production will take a hit with Teddy Bridgewater at QB, Hill & Waddle are still the most dangerous duo in the NFL. Although some fans might be worried, the truth is Mike McDaniel’s offense doesn’t need a wizard at QB to make it work, sure, Teddy Bridgewater is not as good as Tua Tagovailoa. But he’s good enough to find his playmakers in space and let them do the damage.

MIAMI, FL ・ 54 MINUTES AGO