Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Podcast: Travis Kelce reveals the truth about friendship with Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was kind enough to stop by the Arrowhead Addict Podcast, and you want to hear what he said about Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already an established NFL superstar back when a fresh-faced quarterback named Patrick Mahomes broke into the league as a first-round NFL Draft choice way back in 2017.
Tyreek Hill injury could change Miami Dolphins offense against the Jets
The Miami Dolphins are not sure if they will have their number one receiver, Tyreek Hill, on Sunday and that isn’t good news. Hill was one of the laundry list of injured players on Miami’s mid-week injury report. He is suffering from a quad injury. Mike McDaniel told media that they are hopeful he will be able to play on Sunday, saying “he had something come up” in reference to his quad.
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries
The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teddy Bridgewater: Hill and Waddle are still the most dangerous duo in the NFL
Fans are worried about how the offense production will take a hit with Teddy Bridgewater at QB, Hill & Waddle are still the most dangerous duo in the NFL. Although some fans might be worried, the truth is Mike McDaniel’s offense doesn’t need a wizard at QB to make it work, sure, Teddy Bridgewater is not as good as Tua Tagovailoa. But he’s good enough to find his playmakers in space and let them do the damage.
FanSided
289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0