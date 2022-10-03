Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Kentucky AG: Boone County man indicted on human trafficking, drug charges
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A tri-state area man was indicted on human trafficking and drug charges in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that his Special Prosecutions Unit was successful in getting an indictment of Jason Marley, 51, of Boone County for human trafficking, drug possession, and forgery. According to...
clayconews.com
Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison
LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
wvih.com
Former Lawmaker Sentenced For Fraud
Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. A district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to pay $2.7 million in restitution for the fraud...
WTVQ
Richmond man to serve nearly 20 years for fentanyl trafficking
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man has been sentenced for his involvement in a large fentanyl trafficking case. Court records show that 49-year-old Bud Hembree was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Tuesday. He was arrested on drug charges in 2020. Investigators say while in jail, Hembree’s...
q95fm.net
Former Kentucky State Representative Sentenced to 25 Months in Federal Prison for Health Care Fraud and Money Laundering
Robert Goforth, Former Kentucky State Representative, on Monday was sentenced to 25 months in federal prison, for health care fraud and money laundering. Goforth will also have to pay $2.7 million in restitution for the fraud charge along with $10,000 in fines. According to court testimony, Goforth had already paid more than $1 million in restitution.
hancockclarion.com
Committee finds massive support for legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky
An advisory committee appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear reported that most Kentuckians who submitted online comments support legalizing the medical use of marijuana, or cannabis, and that no one spoke against it at the four town-hall meetings the committee held across the state in July. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky...
wymt.com
Ky. police department mourns loss of former assistant chief
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is mourning the loss of a former assistant chief. A Facebook post from the department said Troy Sharp died Thursday from health problems. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of retired Williamsburg Police Officer Troy Sharp, Unit...
wdrb.com
Suit filed by Jewish women against Kentucky abortion law claim it violates religious freedom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit filed by three Jewish women claims Kentucky's current abortion laws are unconstitutional and violate their religious freedom. The suit filed on behalf of Lisa Sobel, Jessica Kalb and Sarah Baron was filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. All...
WKYT 27
Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are accused of stealing gasoline from church vans. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the crime happened on Monday and deputies say, once pictures of the crime were posted, they were able to quickly make arrests. The two were arrested after a...
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
WKYT 27
Confrontation over cheating leads to three being arrested on drug charges
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in Richmond. Jerrod Parrish, Jayson Nickerson and Jonneisha Lewis were arrested on Thursday. Police say they were called to a home on Aqueduct Drive after they say a fight led up to a shooting. According to Parrish’s arrest citation,...
wdrb.com
5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
clayconews.com
ARREST: DRUGS, CASH SEIZED DURING JOINT INVESTIGATION BY AGENCIES IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY (October 6, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London Police Chief Travis Dotson report that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Winding Blade Road in northern Laurel County.
q95fm.net
East Tennessee Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
Now, an update from the Pineville Police Department:. On Wednesday night October 6, 2022, at 8:20pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth made contact with 45-year-old Tina Seabolt of Tazewell, Tennessee on West Tennessee Avenue. The police chief knew Seabolt to have outstanding warrants for her arrest from Bell County Circuit Court which were confirmed by Bell Dispatch.
WKYT 27
Commission schedules town halls to hear from Kentuckians on how to spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group that’s been tasked with coming up with a plan to spend millions in opioid settlement money wants to hear from Kentuckians. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in June to come up with a plan to spend $240 million from the settlement.
EXPLAINER: Two Ky. constitutional amendments on the ballot
This November, Kentucky voters will find two proposed constitutional changes on their ballots. But what exactly are they voting on?
Oneida doctor sentenced after federal pill mill investigation
A Scott County doctor who was accused of prescribing nearly five million Schedule II narcotic pills over eight years has been sentenced as part of a plea agreement in which he admitted to illegally distributing 60 oxycodone pills.
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
WSAZ
17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A final sentencing was carried out Monday in connection with an investigation that dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated primarily in communities in Charleston, Rand and St. Albans, United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Monday during a press conference. The DTO organization has...
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit
DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
