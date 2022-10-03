ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison

LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Former Lawmaker Sentenced For Fraud

Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. A district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to pay $2.7 million in restitution for the fraud...
Richmond man to serve nearly 20 years for fentanyl trafficking

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man has been sentenced for his involvement in a large fentanyl trafficking case. Court records show that 49-year-old Bud Hembree was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Tuesday. He was arrested on drug charges in 2020. Investigators say while in jail, Hembree’s...
Former Kentucky State Representative Sentenced to 25 Months in Federal Prison for Health Care Fraud and Money Laundering

Robert Goforth, Former Kentucky State Representative, on Monday was sentenced to 25 months in federal prison, for health care fraud and money laundering. Goforth will also have to pay $2.7 million in restitution for the fraud charge along with $10,000 in fines. According to court testimony, Goforth had already paid more than $1 million in restitution.
Committee finds massive support for legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky

An advisory committee appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear reported that most Kentuckians who submitted online comments support legalizing the medical use of marijuana, or cannabis, and that no one spoke against it at the four town-hall meetings the committee held across the state in July. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky...
Ky. police department mourns loss of former assistant chief

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is mourning the loss of a former assistant chief. A Facebook post from the department said Troy Sharp died Thursday from health problems. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of retired Williamsburg Police Officer Troy Sharp, Unit...
Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are accused of stealing gasoline from church vans. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the crime happened on Monday and deputies say, once pictures of the crime were posted, they were able to quickly make arrests. The two were arrested after a...
Confrontation over cheating leads to three being arrested on drug charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in Richmond. Jerrod Parrish, Jayson Nickerson and Jonneisha Lewis were arrested on Thursday. Police say they were called to a home on Aqueduct Drive after they say a fight led up to a shooting. According to Parrish’s arrest citation,...
5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
East Tennessee Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

Now, an update from the Pineville Police Department:. On Wednesday night October 6, 2022, at 8:20pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth made contact with 45-year-old Tina Seabolt of Tazewell, Tennessee on West Tennessee Avenue. The police chief knew Seabolt to have outstanding warrants for her arrest from Bell County Circuit Court which were confirmed by Bell Dispatch.
17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A final sentencing was carried out Monday in connection with an investigation that dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated primarily in communities in Charleston, Rand and St. Albans, United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Monday during a press conference. The DTO organization has...
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
