KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
WGRZ TV
Sports analyst challenges Bills safety with a big donation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer appeared on the Pat McAfee show and the sports analyst made him a challenge he couldn't refuse. If Poyer hits a certain number of interceptions for the season it could be a big payday for his foundation. Poyer has had four...
Matt Ammendola somehow finds new place to land after Chiefs release
Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly going to be Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola. Somehow. Matt Ammendola didn’t just get a new opportunity to try out for an NFL. He also landed the job with the Arizona Cardinals. To be clear, we’re happy for him and...
Seeing red: Chicago Bulls players that raised eyebrows during the preseason opener
The Chicago Bulls preseason opener against the Pelicans didn't go as planned. However, there's still a lot to look forward if you are a Bulls fan.
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries
The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
Buccaneers defense catches another lucky break with Falcons news
After the Buccaneers defense was shredded by one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Falcons should be a bit of a different story. The Buccaneers defense needed a break after the embarrassment at home last weekend. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to do everything they wanted...
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
Cleveland Guardians: 3 numbers that matter from Game 1 win over Rays
The Cleveland Guardians won Game 1 of their Wild Card series over the Tampa Bay Rays. Here’s everything you need to know:. An eight-plus inning start from Shane Bieber led the way, along with a two-run home run thanks to Jose Ramirez. Bieber’s only blemish came from a Jose...
Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s preseason lineup experiments, strength of the Eastern Conference
Erik Spoelstra said he believes everyone is making the Brooklyn, Memphis road trip this week, where the Heat will play its second and third preseason games against the Nets and Grizzlies. He will have a better idea as to who’ll play and when after shootaround Thursday.
