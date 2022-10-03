ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers

If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Sports analyst challenges Bills safety with a big donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer appeared on the Pat McAfee show and the sports analyst made him a challenge he couldn't refuse. If Poyer hits a certain number of interceptions for the season it could be a big payday for his foundation. Poyer has had four...
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries

The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit

For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
