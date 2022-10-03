ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision

With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
KFYR-TV

Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager Denise...
FOX Sports

Bill Belichick, Patriots in the middle of new reality without Tom Brady

The New England Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday put Bill Belichick in an unusual spot. It marked the first time the Patriots' head coach has started 1-3-or-worse in back-to-back years since 2000 and 2021, his first two seasons in New England. The Pats finished 5-11 in Belichick's first year at the helm, and then followed that up with a magical Super Bowl run in 2001, despite that dreadful start to the campaign.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Uniform News

It's been 10 years too long. But for the first time in a decade, the New England Patriots will bust out the fan-favorite "Pat Patriot" throwbacks. The Pats will rock their clean threads on Sunday against the Lions via ESPN's Field Yates:. And the NFL world was loving it. "Ayeee...
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4

Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau...
TMZ.com

Fan Sues Patriots HOF After It Allegedly Ruins $1 Million Tom Brady Signed Flag

A man is suing the New England Patriots Hall of Fame ... claiming it ruined his one-of-a-kind, Tom Brady signed American flag -- costing him potentially over $1 MILLION. The guy's name is Daniel Vitale ... and he says in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, that back in early 2020, he acquired a flag that had been autographed by the GOAT.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots make depth signing at offensive tackle

The New England Patriots are adding depth along the offensive front with the signing of offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad, per NESN’s Zack Cox. Gutierrez joining the Patriots comes at a time when Yodny Cajuste was placed on injured reserve. The corresponding move was Marcus Cannon being promoted to the 53-man roster for a second straight week.
KFYR-TV

Former Minot State offensive lineman signed by New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (KMOT) - The New England Patriots signed former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, the team announced Wednesday. The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent in April. He did not make the cut for the Broncos 53-man roster. A former coach of Gutierrez told Your...
MINOT, ND

