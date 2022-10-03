The New England Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday put Bill Belichick in an unusual spot. It marked the first time the Patriots' head coach has started 1-3-or-worse in back-to-back years since 2000 and 2021, his first two seasons in New England. The Pats finished 5-11 in Belichick's first year at the helm, and then followed that up with a magical Super Bowl run in 2001, despite that dreadful start to the campaign.

