Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

The college football head coaching rumor mill is in full spin, and no name is hotter than Deion Sanders.

The Jackson State head coach has reportedly been tossed around for Power Five jobs like Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Auburn to name a few. Sanders was asked how he felt about his name being connected with such high-level jobs Monday on the SWAC Media call.

“I think this may be the first time — historically — that a Black man has been mentioned in that aspect at the rate that we’ve been mentioned. Ever,” Sanders told the media. “I’m happy. I’m elated that colleges would feel as though I got it. I know what I’m doing. That’s a blessing man.”

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

“You gotta understand because I’m all about elevation, I’m all about going to the next level. So to be mentioned is unbelievable. It coincides with what I’ve been preaching since I the day I arrive. I believe. I believe in changing the game. Just to be mentioned is a game changer.

Deion Sanders is currently in his second full season with JSU, with his team 4-0 heading into Saturday’s game with Alabama State. He’s the reigning Eddie Robinson Award winner (given to the best coach in FCS football) after leading his program to an 11-2 record during the fall 2021 campaign. Sanders made his debut in the shortened spring 2021 season, leading JSU to a 4-3 record. Overall his record stands at 19-5 overall. Jackson State is ranked in the top ten in multiple FCS polls, led by Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

Comments / 41

George Palmer Sr
3d ago

I for one hope he doesn't leave Jackson State. He's making a difference in those young men, not just on the playing field. Those young men believe in Coach Prime. He also is helping all HBCU's. He's uncovering all of the discrepancies that's been against those schools.

edoggie
2d ago

So everyone here gonna' act like they didn't see the gold whistle around Prime Time's neck? Prime is one of one ... He hasn't stopped styling and profiling. (cue Ric Flair:. WOOOOOooooooooo).

Lamont Jackson
3d ago

he wont leave Jackson for at least the next 5 seasons bc he's not doing it for the money. He has a higher calling/purpose for being at Jackson. Coach Prime is on a mission!

USA TODAY says 'this coach' would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban's Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
Former rookie of the year visiting the Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a much improved wide receiver room this season. Even without Michael Thomas last week due to injury, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave have been upgrades. If Thomas can return, the trio is very solid. You can always add talent, though, especially at WR. Odell Beckham...
Bomani Jones prefers one SEC QB over Stetson Bennett

ESPN’s Bomani Jones never shies away from giving his opinion on sports topics but this one may shock a few people, especially in the SEC. On a recent episode of The Right Time with Bomani Jones, he said that he would choose Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson over Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
