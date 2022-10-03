ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

A new drug seeks ‘true revenge’ on COVID by turning the virus against itself

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357WNQ_0iKJhaX100

A neurologist at a prestigious U.S. research institute has developed an experimental COVID treatment he calls “true revenge” that weaponizes the virus against itself.

The treatment, dubbed NMT5, was created by Scripps Research Institute’s Neurodegeneration New Medicines Center founding director Dr. Stuart Lipton and a team of scientists. It’s a derivative of memantine, an Alzheimer’s drug Lipton developed in the 1990s that happened to originate from a drug used on people infected with the flu in the 1960s.

Now a COVID antiviral, NMT5—if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration—would be taken orally by an infected person, much like Paxlovid, the popular pills taken at home by those who’ve been diagnosed with the virus.

But unlike Paxlovid, which prevents COVID from replicating in an infected person’s body, NMT5 alters the virus, causing it to gain “warheads” that temporarily alter the cells where COVID usually attaches and enters so that the virus is no longer capable of infecting them.

Because of the differing approach to attacking the virus, NMT5 is thought to prevent the spread of infection to others. Those infected with COVID who take the new drug are expected to spread virus that destroys itself—meaning it should be unable to infect a new host, according to the study.

It’s a feat no other COVID vaccine or treatment has yet to accomplish—“true revenge” on a virus that has caused so much death and suffering in recent years, says Lipton, who is also professor of neurosciences and neurology at the University of San Diego School of Medicine and the Yale School of Medicine.

A peer-reviewed study by Lipton and his team published Sept. 29 in Nature Chemical Biology found promising results by using the experimental drug in Syrian golden hamsters, which are extremely susceptible to COVID and are considered the gold standard in testing potential therapeutics.

The study also found that, in hamsters, the drug “virtually eliminated” large hemorrhages in the lungs often sometimes seen when COVID fatalities are autopsied. It also significantly reduced inflammatory response in hamsters that took it, as compared to hamsters that did not.

What’s more, NMT5 was found to be highly effective against COVID variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron. It reduced the ability of the virus to replicate in the host and transmit to others by up to 95%, the study states.

Yet another bonus: In addition to being taken in pill form, the drug can also be inhaled, meaning it can immediately diffuse to the lungs and nasal passages, where the virus enters the body, ideally preventing further spread.

Because NMT5 is a combination of two FDA-approved drugs—memantine and nitroglycerine—it’s likely to be safe, Lipton says, though it will still need to undergo an FDA review. He hopes that human trials can begin in the next few months—a year at most. If approved by the FDA, the drug would enter the market sometime shortly thereafter.

He’s under no illusion that the drug will end the pandemic, even in a best-case scenario. But it could serve as a new tool against the virus—one that, when paired with improved boosters, could eventually tame the raging virus.

“The beauty of this new drug is that it’s totally novel,” Lipton said about the drug that started as a treatment for the flu before being morphed into an Alzheimer’s drug—and now, perhaps, the latest weapon against COVID.

“We took an antiviral drug and made it better for the brain, then made it better against the virus. What could be a cooler story than that?”

Comments / 27

Jamie Kelly
3d ago

HOLY CRAP! GAME CHANGER. There’s also a nasal vaccine that keeps it from spreading also. This is the ticket. When we can finally render covid no longer contagious is when when end this insidious virus. Good job, scientists! This sounds very promising!

Reply(2)
4
crazy mate
4d ago

So get the human trials going if both ingredients are already approved.

Reply
13
Bowser97
3d ago

Line up the sheep. Line forms on the left…

Reply
13
Related
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
FOOD & DRINKS
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Lipton
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Phramalive.com

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#A Best#Linus Covid#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
survivornet.com

Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
SPENCER, IN
msn.com

Why You Can’t Get the Omicron Booster If You’ve Never Been Vaccinated Against COVID

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the use of a COVID booster vaccine that specifically targets Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The goal of the Omicron booster is to help restore protection that has faded since your last COVID-19 vaccine, and to specifically target the variants that are widely circulating in the U.S. right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

222K+
Followers
9K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy