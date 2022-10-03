NY threatens $50 fee for NJ drivers over bill targeting NYC's 'corrupt' speed cameras

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A battle is brewing between New York and New Jersey lawmakers over New York City’s newly launched 24/7 speed cameras—and the political squabble could lead to costly fees for commuters traveling between the two states.

Mayor Eric Adams “flipped the switch” on the 24/7 speed cameras in August, saying the move would save lives.

In New Jersey, where speed cameras are outlawed, state Sen. Declan O'Scanlon filed legislation that aims to make Garden State drivers exempt from the city’s ubiquitous speed cameras.

“My bill would prevent New Jersey drivers from being victimized by other states’ corrupt speed and red-light camera systems,” O'Scanlon said.

The Republican senator doesn’t believe speed cameras are effective at curbing crashes. He thinks it’s all a cash grab by New York.

“When whatever they’re doing makes them money, they’re going to do more of it,” O'Scanlon said. “They’re going to figure out of a way to do more of it, even if it’s shown to be ineffective.”

The bill—which would have to pass the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy—would prohibit New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission from sharing driver information, essentially giving New Jersey drivers a free pass from New York’s speed cameras.

Albany lawmakers responded to the bill, threatening to charge a $50 fee to any driver who comes in from a non-cooperative state like New Jersey. The “non-cooperation fee” would be on top of the $16 cash toll to cross the Hudson and could be added onto a $23 congestion pricing fee proposed for Manhattan below 60th Street, which is set to start as soon as late 2023, NJ.com reported.

“It’s all ridiculous, and it’s bluster, and it’s bluster by people that don’t know what the hell they’re doing or what they’re talking about,” O'Scanlon said.

The senator said he could respond with a bill that levies a $100 fee for New York drivers, who he said, “tend to not get out of the left lane.”

“If they want to escalate, that’s fine,” the senator said of Albany legislators. “I’ll do a bill that will charge $100 to New York’s drivers when they come into New Jersey.”

Adams, who has championed speed cameras as a life-saving tool, said O'Scanlon's bill makes no sense.

“Slow it down, like your driving should be slowed down,” the mayor said Monday.

“The sharing of information is important. I don’t know why someone created a bill like that. It makes no sense to me,” Adams said.

The mayor said he’s looking to discuss O'Scanlon’s bill with Murphy.