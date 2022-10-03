ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY threatens $50 fee for NJ drivers over bill targeting NYC's 'corrupt' speed cameras

By Adam Warner, Steve Burns
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09E4ZJ_0iKJgyvw00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A battle is brewing between New York and New Jersey lawmakers over New York City’s newly launched 24/7 speed cameras—and the political squabble could lead to costly fees for commuters traveling between the two states.

Mayor Eric Adams “flipped the switch” on the 24/7 speed cameras in August, saying the move would save lives.

In New Jersey, where speed cameras are outlawed, state Sen. Declan O'Scanlon filed legislation that aims to make Garden State drivers exempt from the city’s ubiquitous speed cameras.

“My bill would prevent New Jersey drivers from being victimized by other states’ corrupt speed and red-light camera systems,” O'Scanlon said.

The Republican senator doesn’t believe speed cameras are effective at curbing crashes. He thinks it’s all a cash grab by New York.

“When whatever they’re doing makes them money, they’re going to do more of it,” O'Scanlon said. “They’re going to figure out of a way to do more of it, even if it’s shown to be ineffective.”

The bill—which would have to pass the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy—would prohibit New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission from sharing driver information, essentially giving New Jersey drivers a free pass from New York’s speed cameras.

Albany lawmakers responded to the bill, threatening to charge a $50 fee to any driver who comes in from a non-cooperative state like New Jersey. The “non-cooperation fee” would be on top of the $16 cash toll to cross the Hudson and could be added onto a $23 congestion pricing fee proposed for Manhattan below 60th Street, which is set to start as soon as late 2023, NJ.com reported.

“It’s all ridiculous, and it’s bluster, and it’s bluster by people that don’t know what the hell they’re doing or what they’re talking about,” O'Scanlon said.

The senator said he could respond with a bill that levies a $100 fee for New York drivers, who he said, “tend to not get out of the left lane.”

“If they want to escalate, that’s fine,” the senator said of Albany legislators. “I’ll do a bill that will charge $100 to New York’s drivers when they come into New Jersey.”

Adams, who has championed speed cameras as a life-saving tool, said O'Scanlon's bill makes no sense.

“Slow it down, like your driving should be slowed down,” the mayor said Monday.

“The sharing of information is important. I don’t know why someone created a bill like that. It makes no sense to me,” Adams said.

The mayor said he’s looking to discuss O'Scanlon’s bill with Murphy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Declan O'scanlon
CBS New York

Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestion Pricing#Politics State#Traffic Accident#Politics Legislative#Nj#Garden State#Republican#Senate#Assembly#Motor Vehicle Commission
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New Cost

Mayor Eric Adams on the new tent locationScreenshot from Twitter. Just as construction started to build the migrants camps in the Bronx, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a change of plans. The new plan was not met with overwhelming support. In fact, there were just as many complaints as before the tents were for migrants. Then there is the cost of money that was already wasted on the first project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Beach Radio

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy