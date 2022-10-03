Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. The injury could explain why Pitts played a season-low 62% of the Falcons' offensive snaps last week, but it's also worth noting that he had his most productive outing in the previous contest on a 67% snap rate. Either way, Pitts' status will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons don't have another tight end on the roster worthy of fantasy consideration, but Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus could see larger roles if Pitts sits.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO