Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

Kyle Pitts sidelined for Falcons with hamstring injury

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. The injury could explain why Pitts played a season-low 62% of the Falcons' offensive snaps last week, but it's also worth noting that he had his most productive outing in the previous contest on a 67% snap rate. Either way, Pitts' status will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons don't have another tight end on the roster worthy of fantasy consideration, but Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus could see larger roles if Pitts sits.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Michael Rothstein
Yardbarker

PFF has Falcons taking Kaleb McGary replacement in Mock Draft

Surprisingly, the Falcons have actually been really solid up front in 2022. Kaleb McGary has been a big part of that, grading out as the 18th best tackle overall by PFF. Regardless, McGary is in a contract year, and PFF thinks the Falcons will replace him in the draft with one of the best players in college football:
ATLANTA, GA
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Week 5 Falcons

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for week five of the Joe Gilbert Watch. The NFL season is moving fast and Horseheads’ own Joe Gilbert continues to battle as the offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, Tampa Bay will play for the early-season lead in the NFC South as they welcome […]
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Brady has sore shoulder, Bowles misses Bucs practice, too

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field. Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
TAMPA, FL
