Los Angeles, CA

Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, raves about USC Trojans visit

By All Trojans Staff
 4 days ago

St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard was part of USC's massive recruiting weekend , which culminated in the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night.

SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec caught up with Woodyard after the visit and he raved about his experience .

"I've been to USC many times... like I said, the atmosphere was just totally different," Woodyard said. "I love to see that. The coaches have been on me hard - coach Grinch and coach Riley. Coach Grinch being the defensive coordinator and safeties coach is a plus for me as well. Being able to talk to them multiple times a week, it's good to hear their voices and know that I'm a priority."

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

