Othello, WA

102.7 KORD

Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide

The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man

Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies searching for suspect in Othello-area robbery

OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Othello area. The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Martinez, is wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft. Few details...
OTHELLO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man charged with pointing laser at air ambulance

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man has been formally charged for pointing a green laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter as it was approaching Providence St. Mary Medical Center in April. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser. Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the charge is a gross misdemeanor which means that is has a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Ephrata man injured after his motorcycle collides with car

A motorcyclist was hospitalized this morning after a collision with a car outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck at the intersection of Road E Northeast and Road 4 Northwest happened at 7:38 a.m. A 2013 Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile was southbound...
EPHRATA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
ifiberone.com

Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden

WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake man sentenced to 2 years in prison on fourth DUI conviction

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to two years in prison after his third DUI conviction in the past three years and fourth overall. Dale C. Briley pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony DUI, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in connection to a July arrest.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Big Country News

2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting

NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
NEW MEADOWS, ID
