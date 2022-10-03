Read full article on original website
Plant City mourns loss of Loretta Lynn who performed 7 times at the Strawberry Festival
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City community is mourning the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn. Loretta Lynn was known as the First Lady of Country Music, but to Joe Newsome, she was just Loretta. "I think she just related, especially to people like us," shared Newsome, who...
The Return of the Lake Mirror Classic
In 2020, it seemed like Covid had possibly dealt the final blow to the legendary Lake Mirror Classic Autofestival. That was until Robert D’Angelo picked up the baton and decided to carry it forth. Now D’Angelo, organizing director of the revived festival, is racing toward a legendary return in October for the city of Lakeland.
plantcityobserver.com
What’s In The Name Plant City
Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
Maxim
This Classic Tampa Steakhouse Boasts One Of America’s Greatest Wine Cellars
Florida’s Bern’s Steakhouse has built a wine list that is truly mind-boggling. I had heard rumors about Bern’s Steak House in Tampa for years from my wine drug-dealer buddies. Those guys you turn to when you need something extra special, unobtanium. The sort of wines you mostly read about but never see. “Old & Rare” as it were.
plantcityobserver.com
Florida Strawberry Festival announces upcoming theme for 2023
The 88th annual event’s theme is “We Have a Winner.”. The Florida Strawberry Festival announced that the festival’s theme for 2023 will be “We Have a Winner.”. “Yes, it points to the recent win we achieved in naming strawberry shortcake as Florida’s official dessert as we’re a little partial to the berry,” President Paul Davis said. “We’re excited about this year’s event and look forward to sharing in the celebration of the shortcake dessert that has come to make us so successful!”
Orbs On Camera In The Skies Over Florida: Ninth In Series
By: Phillip Davis Part nine of the series continues with the last two sets of Orbs photographed on April 27, 2020. Two identical unprocessed and unaltered photographs contain eight Orbs that I pulled from the original and processed for best clarity and as to the
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals and Foodie Events for Couples
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely...
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
What to Do This Weekend October 7-9
Hamlet | Florida Southern College | 7:30 p.m. (shows on Saturday and Sunday as well) First Friday: Cookie Carnival | Downtown Lakeland | 6 – 9 p.m. Lunch Pop-Ups at Catapult | Catapult | 9 – 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 10/8. Historic Walking Tour | Munn Park | 9...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
fox35orlando.com
Video from inside flooded Florida homes: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
GENEVA, Fla. - New video shows how much flooding there is inside several homes in Geneva, Florida. Residents brought FOX 35 News into their flooded homes by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, refrigerators, and much more inside their homes are underwater. People...
tampabeacon.com
New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban
CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
