The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is teaming with Crimestoppers GNO to make it easier for students, educators, and families to prevent acts of violence at school. The LDOE encourages school systems to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here mobile app for middle and high schools. Crimestoppers GNO, Louisiana State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness offer Safe Schools Louisiana to all middle and high schools throughout the state.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO