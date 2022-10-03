Read full article on original website
LWFC intends to increase catch size, decrease daily bag limit of speckled trout
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to increase the minimum size limit of spotted seatrout to 13.5 inches total length from the current 12 inches minimum total length and to decrease the current 25 fish daily bag limit to 15 fish daily bag limit. Modifications in this rule create one statewide size and bag limit, removing the separate regulations in coastal western Louisiana.
Louisiana Department of Education Partners with Crimestoppers GNO to put Safe Schools App in the Hands of More Students
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is teaming with Crimestoppers GNO to make it easier for students, educators, and families to prevent acts of violence at school. The LDOE encourages school systems to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here mobile app for middle and high schools. Crimestoppers GNO, Louisiana State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness offer Safe Schools Louisiana to all middle and high schools throughout the state.
LDWF announces 2023 Derelict Crab Trap Cleanup Event; volunteers and sponsors needed
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will host its annual Derelict Crab Trap Rodeo volunteer cleanup event this February. LDWF encourages volunteers and sponsors to participate in these events to make the crab trap rodeos successful in 2023 and keep our Sportsman’s Paradise pristine. Volunteers. Volunteers will...
CCA Louisiana to raffle new F-150 Lariat
The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana announced that on November 3, 2022, one lucky winner will take home a brand new 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4. Tickets are $50 each, and the drawing will be held on November 3 around 5 p.m. at the CCA Louisiana Office in Baton Rouge. Participants can watch the drawing live, in person, or on CCA Louisiana social media accounts.
