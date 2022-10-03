Georgia deputy makes sure groom’s car crash doesn’t wreck wedding

MONROE, Ga. (AP) – A groom’s car wreck on the way to his wedding didn’t disrupt the ceremony, thanks to a Georgia sheriff’s deputy willing to give him a ride.

Jon Dial and three of his groomsmen were driving to his wedding Friday when their car was involved in a crash just a couple of miles from the venue in Monroe.

None of the men were hurt, and a Walton County deputy ended up giving them a ride to make sure they arrived on time.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook : “When a groom is on his way to his wedding and is involved in a traffic accident, who gets him to the wedding on time. We do.”

The groom’s mother, Amylee Hammond, said the wedding was beautiful.

