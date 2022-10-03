ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Starbucks store in Santa Maria is now the 17th in California to unionize

The growing trend of unions forming at Starbucks stores across the country has come to Santa Maria. A string of Starbucks unionizations began last December when a store in Buffalo, New York began advocating for better working conditions. Now, Starbucks workers across the country are saying they want better benefits, more hours, and higher wages.
California chooses Atascadero to build affordable housing site

Last month California selected five state-owned properties to develop affordable housing projects, and one of the sites is in Atascadero. The state says this decision is a part of a program to address California’s housing shortage. The program is part of a goal to build more than one million...
