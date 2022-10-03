Read full article on original website
St. Ann’s Hospital burns in north Abilene fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire burned in north Abilene Thursday night. 9:00 p.m. Update: The fire has not been put out, but has shrunk tremendously. The roof and many walls have collapsed. 8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is a structure […]
The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature Is 25 Years Old
One of Abilene's premier museums is turning 1/4 century old, and it's time to celebrate. The 25-year-old birthday museum is the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature also known as the NCCIL aka the nickel. The 25-year-old nickel has been a children's exclusive museum highlighting the original artwork found only...
One Man’s Search for Some Good Tasting Tacos in Abilene
I love me some good-tasting tacos, whether they are hard, soft, fish, beef, pork, chicken, asparagus, or veggie. I have turned the town upside down in search of good old fashion tacos, and the new veggie kind too. So, where's the best place to find some good ole tacos, inside...
Driver killed after slamming into wall outside Abilene restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed after slamming into a wall outside an Abilene restaurant Thursday morning. Hunter Pendergraft, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the parking lot of Rosa’s Tortilla Factory on the 1000 block of N Judge Ely Blvd around 5:30 a.m., according to a press […]
UPDATE: AFD investigates large fire at South Abilene home with multiple occupants
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house fire in in the Sayles area of Abilene Wednesday afternoon, as large plumes of smoke were visible even from the far south side of town. The fire, in the 400 block of Meander Street, was started around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to […]
Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go
Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th
The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
Bird flu detected at Abilene Zoo, kills one bird
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo reported a case of bird flu within its bird population Friday. Just days earlier, many birds were removed from display out of caution for the disease. The zoo said it’s been closely monitoring the viral respiratory disease outbreak of Avian Influenza (HPAI). This spring, three cases were reported […]
Drought continues and Texas lake levels are suffering
Almost all of Texas remains under drought conditions – and, of course, that’s bad for our lake levels. All but about 10 percent of Texas ranges from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.
This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022
What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
3 die in Runnels County crash
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Ballinger Thursday morning. The three people killed have positively been identified as: Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley; Jacob Gray, 25, of Lewisville; and Sarah Brown, 48, of Brownwood. A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety […]
City of Clyde to host first Oktoberfest, announces entertainment lineup
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Clyde is set to host its first ever Oktoberfest next weekend! This German-based festival will have food, entertainment, games, vendors, bouncy festival and more. With more than two dozen vendors next weekend, there will be no lack in choice-of-food, such as sweet apple strudels and brats with sauerkraut, […]
Texas woman arrested after ringing random doorbells and asking for Halloween candy
The Abilene woman was recently arrested after a neighborhood accused her of ringing random doorbells, and asking the homeowners for Halloween candy.
Medication Clean Out Day is Coming to Abilene
If you have been caring for any parents grandparents or the elderly you know they have a lot of medications and when they pass you try to figure out how to dispose of them properly. There are some places in Abilene where you can dispose of some medicines but not all.
Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country
Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
27-year-old Abilene man dies in single-vehicle crash on Judge Ely Blvd.
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man is dead after a crash in north Abilene Thursday, Oct. 6. Abilene Police Department officers responded to a major motor vehicle collision at approximately 5:30 a.m. in a business parking lot in the 1000 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard. The driver of...
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?
Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
