ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

St. Ann’s Hospital burns in north Abilene fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire burned in north Abilene Thursday night. 9:00 p.m. Update: The fire has not been put out, but has shrunk tremendously. The roof and many walls have collapsed. 8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is a structure […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
Abilene, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Abilene, TX
Food & Drinks
BigCountryHomepage

Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Historic Buildings#Family Restaurant#Mexican Food#Food Drink#The El Fenix Cafe#Burro Alley
BigCountryHomepage

Bird flu detected at Abilene Zoo, kills one bird

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo reported a case of bird flu within its bird population Friday. Just days earlier, many birds were removed from display out of caution for the disease. The zoo said it’s been closely monitoring the viral respiratory disease outbreak of Avian Influenza (HPAI). This spring, three cases were reported […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022

What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
TEXAS CITY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

3 die in Runnels County crash

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Ballinger Thursday morning. The three people killed have positively been identified as: Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley; Jacob Gray, 25, of Lewisville; and Sarah Brown, 48, of Brownwood. A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety […]
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KEAN 105

Medication Clean Out Day is Coming to Abilene

If you have been caring for any parents grandparents or the elderly you know they have a lot of medications and when they pass you try to figure out how to dispose of them properly. There are some places in Abilene where you can dispose of some medicines but not all.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country

Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County

According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KEAN 105

Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?

Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy