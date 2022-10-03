Read full article on original website
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Cheese and goodies sale going on
Boothbay Region Historical Society is holding its popular cheese and treats fundraiser today and Saturday, Oct. 8. The stand at the BRHS Museum at 72 Oak Street, Boothbay Harbor opened at 10 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m. today. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday until the food is gone.
BRHS Project Graduation raffle underway
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 2023 will be holding a raffle to raise funds for their Project Graduation trip to Boston in June 2023. Drawing #1 - $100 gift card to Pinkham’s Gourmet Market, $25 gift card to Farm 23 and a $25 gift card to Hannaford.
Ride ‘The Pumpkin Express’ With Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine is here. Crisp days, football, fall foliage, and of course, pumpkins! Best of all, there is no shortage of things to do all across Maine during the fall season. It is time to pick a pumpkin, hop aboard the train in...
October Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jefferson: 72 Gardiner Road, 315-1134. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St.,...
Democrats host successful Harvest Dinner
Six Democratic candidates for state and county office came together with nearly 120 supporters in Jefferson on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 for a hearty meal of home-made chowders, stews, cider, and pie as the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) celebrated the return of the Harvest Dinner to its event calendar after a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus. The group gathered in Le Barn, a landmark gambrel-roofed barn that has been made into an event facility by Jefferson’s Jim and Marie Lindsey.
Port Property to develop and manage a new community destination in Biddeford, ME - to be known as The Levee
Biddeford, ME Port Property will be developing The Levee – a new community destination in downtown. Running parallel to the Saco River, The Levee will feature a variety of modern residential buildings, with one scheduled to begin pre-leasing this year, along with a range of commercial space soon to become home to a self-storage facility, boutique shops, and local dining.
Hands Over Heart Reiki opens in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Hands Over Heart Reiki studio celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. According to owner Rachel Glaser, the Pen Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce was pleased to provide the big scissors for the event at 509 Rockland Street, in Rockport. Attending...
Bath Area Family YMCA launching inclusive program in partnership with Special Olympics Maine
The Bath Family YMCA in partnership with Special Olympics Maine and the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, are providing a new opportunity to Maine Citizens with intellectual disabilities through the Special Olympics Maine Unified Champion Club. The Unified Champion Club is dedicated to promoting social inclusion by pairing people with and without intellectual disabilities through shared recreational sports and activities. A simple principle that playing and competing together creates a quick path to friendships and understanding. The Unified Champion Club focuses on building an inclusive climate that emphasizes collaboration, engagement, and mutual respect for all people regardless of their abilities.
Love Mexican Food? Margaritas Restaurant Coming Soon to Brunswick, Maine
Mexican food is my favorite of all time! Who doesn't love munching on chips and salsa and a cheesy gooey quesadilla, and washing it down with a margarita on the rocks with salt? In the words of Luke Bryan, "now that's my kind of night!" Of course, I love a place that serves up authentic Mexican cuisine, but as far as chain restaurants go, Margaritas puts out a pretty fantastic product.
THIS WEEKEND AT THE MUSUEM!
Are you ready to get some serious holiday shopping done this weekend???!!!! You will not find a more FUN and EFFECTIVE way to get the job done than this! Wander the Boothbay Railway Village green, eat delicious foods, sip on warm, 'hand-crafted for Fall' beverages, and listen to amazing music! All the while shopping at more than 60 incredible booths filled with art, handmade and vintage goods! Call your friends, make your plans, and we will see you there!
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location
This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Former Mainers experience Hurricane Ian's wrath, duplex left severely damaged
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A former South Portland newspaper columnist now living in Florida has experienced first-hand the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Jim Sanville returned to his rented duplex in Cape Coral, just outside of Fort Myers, a few days after the storm to find it was severely damaged and most of his belongings were ruined.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this week
A popular discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Maine this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount retail chain Home Goods is known for its ability to draw in shoppers with its constantly rotating inventory.
Garden Club member to present on creating mini greenhouse for winter seed germination
Boothbay Region Garden Club (https://www.boothbayregiongardenclub.org/) member Deanna Clarkson will be presenting a very successful method for germinating seedlings by using milk jugs to create a mini-greenhouse environment. The presentation will take place at the Club’s next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church (32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor). Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend!
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
New non-traditional 24/7 shelter, 'Elena's Way,' to open in Portland in mid-October
PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street's new 24/7 shelter is set to open on Oct. 11 as a non-traditional model to help people struggling to find stable housing. "Elena's Way" will offer 40 beds as permanent spaces for people experiencing homelessness. Staff will target those who either cannot or will not stay in the city's shelters, such as those with mental health and substance use disorders, to live at the shelter.
