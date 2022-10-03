Read full article on original website
WJLA
Confidential email accuses Montgomery planning chair of inappropriate language, behavior
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has obtained a confidential email that accuses Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson of engaging in inappropriate language and behavior in the workplace. The email was sent at 10:54 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, with the subject "Confidential Sensitive Do not Distribute...
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owed over $20,000 in Baltimore water bills
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, owes Baltimore City $21,200 for outstanding water bills according to online public records.
WTOP
Voters set to replace Fairfax Co. delegate who resigned
Voters in Northern Virginia will soon have a chance to replace Mark Keam, the longtime Democratic state delegate who resigned last month. The Fairfax County Democratic Committee will host an event Saturday that will allow voters to select a Democratic nominee. Keam represented the 35th District, which includes Tysons, Vienna,...
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. aims to view new spending, legislation through equity lens
The Prince George’s County Council has unanimously adopted a resolution that requires the Maryland county to come up with a new equity policy framework, and to begin assessing county spending and new laws for their impact on equity. Council member Deni Taveras said she modeled the idea after something...
Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS and teachers union fail to agree on ground rules for collective bargaining
Tension continues to rise between Montgomery County Public Schools officials and the county teachers union as the two parties fail to reach a consensus on ground rules for upcoming contract negotiations. The Montgomery County Education Association held a press conference Thursday afternoon to express its demands that MCPS make collective...
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pays $21K water bill out of caution, campaign spokesperson says
BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months."The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.
fox5dc.com
Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor
With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more
Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Candidates in Va.’s 10th Congressional District race weigh in on transgender student policies
The recent controversy related to transgender policies in Virginia schools made its way into a congressional race in Northern Virginia as the two candidates weighed in with their thoughts on the issue Sunday night. “That right belongs to the parents,” said Republican Hung Cao. Cao is challenging Democratic Rep....
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
DC Council passes bill banning right turns on red lights with concessions
WASHINGTON — The DC Council passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban right turns on red lights, but council members advocating for the bill made some concessions on language. The measure allows cyclists to use the so-called Idaho Stop, named after a 1982 law, which allows riders to...
Fairfax Times
What should the county do about panhandling?
Panhandling, or the act of asking the public for money on the street is commonplace in Fairfax County. While many residents may feel sympathy for those in need, some government officials express concern over the prevalence of the practice, citing its effect on public safety. To mitigate this concern, Springfield...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two MCPS transportation managers being investigated for embezzlement
Two MCPS transportation managers being investigated for embezzlement. Two Montgomery County Public Schools transportation managers are being investigated for using almost $600,000 in school system funds for personal use, according to an audit released by the Maryland General Assembly [Montgomery Community Media]. WMATA cracking down on fare evaders with fines.
WTOP
Montgomery County school officials offer progress report on current, future staffing
More than one month into the school year, Montgomery County, Maryland, public school officials reported that they have managed to fill 99% of their teacher vacancies. At a meeting before a county council education committee, Janine Bacquie with Montgomery County schools outlined the progress the district is making on the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” an education reform plan that includes goals for hiring and retaining teachers. Each school district has to submit its plans to achieve the state’s goals by March 2023.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS recovers over $800,000 after potential transportation department embezzlement, official says
Montgomery County Public Schools says it is continuing to investigate a potential embezzlement within the district’s transportation department that was detailed in a Sept. 29 audit of the school system’s financial management practices by the Maryland Department of Legislative Services. MCPS spokesman Chris Cram said in an email...
Bay Net
Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.
DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
