Gaithersburg, MD

WTOP

Voters set to replace Fairfax Co. delegate who resigned

Voters in Northern Virginia will soon have a chance to replace Mark Keam, the longtime Democratic state delegate who resigned last month. The Fairfax County Democratic Committee will host an event Saturday that will allow voters to select a Democratic nominee. Keam represented the 35th District, which includes Tysons, Vienna,...
CBS Baltimore

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pays $21K water bill out of caution, campaign spokesperson says

BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months."The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Fairfax Times

What should the county do about panhandling?

Panhandling, or the act of asking the public for money on the street is commonplace in Fairfax County. While many residents may feel sympathy for those in need, some government officials express concern over the prevalence of the practice, citing its effect on public safety. To mitigate this concern, Springfield...
bethesdamagazine.com

Two MCPS transportation managers being investigated for embezzlement

Two MCPS transportation managers being investigated for embezzlement. Two Montgomery County Public Schools transportation managers are being investigated for using almost $600,000 in school system funds for personal use, according to an audit released by the Maryland General Assembly [Montgomery Community Media]. WMATA cracking down on fare evaders with fines.
WTOP

Montgomery County school officials offer progress report on current, future staffing

More than one month into the school year, Montgomery County, Maryland, public school officials reported that they have managed to fill 99% of their teacher vacancies. At a meeting before a county council education committee, Janine Bacquie with Montgomery County schools outlined the progress the district is making on the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” an education reform plan that includes goals for hiring and retaining teachers. Each school district has to submit its plans to achieve the state’s goals by March 2023.
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS recovers over $800,000 after potential transportation department embezzlement, official says

Montgomery County Public Schools says it is continuing to investigate a potential embezzlement within the district’s transportation department that was detailed in a Sept. 29 audit of the school system’s financial management practices by the Maryland Department of Legislative Services. MCPS spokesman Chris Cram said in an email...
Bay Net

Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.

DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
DUNKIRK, MD

