Baltimore, MD

Police ID 22-Year-Old Man Found Murdered In Baltimore Housing Complex

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Birdsnest Court Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police investigators in Baltimore have identified the 22-year-old man who was gunned down in Landsdowne on Rosh Hashanah late last month.

Maliq L. Hilton was found by Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 suffering from a gunshot wound in the unit block of Birdsnest Court, according to police.

Upon arrival at the scene, detectives from the Wilkens precinct rendered aid to Hilton, who was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remain under investigation. No suspect or motive has been announced by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Hilton or his murder has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020.

#Murder#Police Precinct#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rosh Hashanah#Birdsnest Court
