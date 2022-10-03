Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
PA security forces rescue Israeli family from Nablus, Jewish tourists from Hebron
Palestinian police extracted three Jewish tourists from Hebron on Wednesday, after their vehicle was stopped and surrounded by a mob, according to Israeli media reports. The tourists, whose identity has not yet been made public, entered the city by accident, according to Channel 12. On Tuesday, Palestinian security forces extracted...
Cleveland Jewish News
Anglos, fragmented politically, seek representation in the Israeli system
When English-speakers immigrate to Israel, they become “Anglos.” The catch-all term refers mainly to olim, or immigrants, from North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa. It’s an economically strong group, but it’s politically fragmented, and thus weaker than other ethnographic groups, like Russians, ultra-Orthodox and even Ethiopians. Anglos have no party focusing on their interests.
Cleveland Jewish News
As Israel-Lebanon maritime deal heads to collapse, Israel prepares for military ‘tensions’
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration is still hoping to close a deal between Israel and Lebanon on a maritime border. Still, Israel is citing the deal’s apparent collapse to prepare for tensions on its northern border. “Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein continues his robust engagement to bring...
Cleveland Jewish News
US ambassador to Israel on allegations that Israel ceded to Hezbollah over Lebanon gas deal: ‘Ridiculous’
TEL AVIV (JTA) — Taking aim at claims made by Israel’s opposition leaders, including opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, America’s top diplomatic representative to Israel shot down claims that the U.S.-brokered deal on gas and maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon was a surrender to Hezbollah. “That is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz orders IDF to be ready for ‘any scenario’ in North
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday ordered IDF troops to prepare for “any scenario” on the northern border after a proposed maritime frontier demarcation accord with Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon appeared to have hit a dead end. Gantz held a situation assessment attended by the IDF chief of staff...
Video of Russian Unit Waving White Flag as They Surrender Sparks Debate
The video footage has gone viral on both Reddit and Twitter and has been viewed more than 800,000 times.
Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces
The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
NATO Jets Scramble as Russian Fighter Planes Spotted Over Poland, Sweden
Tensions remain high over how Russia will respond to Ukraine's counteroffensives that have taken back territory held by Russian forces.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
Czech Petition on Annexing Kaliningrad From Russia Signed by Thousands
"As Russia showed us in Crimea and...now in the east of Ukraine, it is perfectly fine to step onto the territory of a foreign state," the petition reads.
Ukrainian Troops Likely Within Striking Distance of Key Road: U.K.
Moscow will be concerned at the extent of the advance of Ukraine's forces which are bearing down on Luhansk province, according to British defense officials. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Wednesday that Kyiv's troops had advanced 12 miles beyond the Oskil river in the northeastern Kharkiv region and were heading into Russia's defensive zone towards the town of Svatove in Luhansk.
Post Register
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
Russia’s trajectory of hate: A big war against the West coming
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Newsflash to Elon Musk: Russia will not stop its aggression over his proposed cease fire in Ukraine — not because of Kyiv’s rejection of Musk’s initiative, but because Vladimir Putin appears to be on a suicidal mission to challenge the Western world order.
Russia's Demoralized New 3rd Army Corps Given Obsolete Weapons: Ukraine
Ukraine's armed forces recently claimed that troops in a Russian military unit formed to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion are frequently drunk and are forced to rely on out-of-date equipment. Russia's 3rd Army was established in June and it consists mostly of volunteer units of soldiers who were offered...
Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space
Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
What Damage Could Tests of Russia Apocalypse Poseidon Weapon Do?
Experts speak to Newsweek about the possible impact of Russia's super torpedo Poseidon, also dubbed the "weapon of the apocalypse."
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid rejects Lebanese ‘amendments’ to maritime border deal
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has rejected proposed changes by the Lebanese government to a maritime border and gas extraction agreement, a senior Israeli political source said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Beirut’s deputy parliament speaker sent U.S. officials “amendments” to the draft accord, prompting a U.S. official to tell Israeli...
Cleveland Jewish News
Sharansky to head board for Combat Antisemitism Movement
Natan Sharansky accepted the position of chairman of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Board of Advisors, the group announced on Thursday. “It is a very tenuous time for Jews around the world because of rising hate emanating from multiple directions and ideologies,” Sharansky said. “We are at a tipping...
