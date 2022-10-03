ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Cleveland Jewish News

PA security forces rescue Israeli family from Nablus, Jewish tourists from Hebron

Palestinian police extracted three Jewish tourists from Hebron on Wednesday, after their vehicle was stopped and surrounded by a mob, according to Israeli media reports. The tourists, whose identity has not yet been made public, entered the city by accident, according to Channel 12. On Tuesday, Palestinian security forces extracted...
Cleveland Jewish News

Anglos, fragmented politically, seek representation in the Israeli system

When English-speakers immigrate to Israel, they become “Anglos.” The catch-all term refers mainly to olim, or immigrants, from North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa. It’s an economically strong group, but it’s politically fragmented, and thus weaker than other ethnographic groups, like Russians, ultra-Orthodox and even Ethiopians. Anglos have no party focusing on their interests.
Cleveland Jewish News

Gantz orders IDF to be ready for ‘any scenario’ in North

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday ordered IDF troops to prepare for “any scenario” on the northern border after a proposed maritime frontier demarcation accord with Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon appeared to have hit a dead end. Gantz held a situation assessment attended by the IDF chief of staff...
NBC News

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
Newsweek

Ukrainian Troops Likely Within Striking Distance of Key Road: U.K.

Moscow will be concerned at the extent of the advance of Ukraine's forces which are bearing down on Luhansk province, according to British defense officials. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Wednesday that Kyiv's troops had advanced 12 miles beyond the Oskil river in the northeastern Kharkiv region and were heading into Russia's defensive zone towards the town of Svatove in Luhansk.
Post Register

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
The Hill

Russia’s trajectory of hate: A big war against the West coming

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Newsflash to Elon Musk: Russia will not stop its aggression over his proposed cease fire in Ukraine — not because of Kyiv’s rejection of Musk’s initiative, but because Vladimir Putin appears to be on a suicidal mission to challenge the Western world order.
Newsweek

Russia's Demoralized New 3rd Army Corps Given Obsolete Weapons: Ukraine

Ukraine's armed forces recently claimed that troops in a Russian military unit formed to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion are frequently drunk and are forced to rely on out-of-date equipment. Russia's 3rd Army was established in June and it consists mostly of volunteer units of soldiers who were offered...
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid rejects Lebanese ‘amendments’ to maritime border deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has rejected proposed changes by the Lebanese government to a maritime border and gas extraction agreement, a senior Israeli political source said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Beirut’s deputy parliament speaker sent U.S. officials “amendments” to the draft accord, prompting a U.S. official to tell Israeli...
Cleveland Jewish News

Sharansky to head board for Combat Antisemitism Movement

Natan Sharansky accepted the position of chairman of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Board of Advisors, the group announced on Thursday. “It is a very tenuous time for Jews around the world because of rising hate emanating from multiple directions and ideologies,” Sharansky said. “We are at a tipping...
