ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Sergeant Bluff man arrested after allegedly eluding police with kids in vehicle

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDVmf_0iKJd5sN00

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was charged with child endangerment after deputies were led on a pursuit in Sergeant Bluff on Sunday.

According to complaint documents filed by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was running a stationary radar in the median of I-29 when they observed a white Yukon traveling above the speed limit.

The complaint documents alleged that the radar locked the vehicle’s speed at 80 miles per hour while driving in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but they did not pull over resulting in a pursuit.

When the vehicle finally came to a stop, the driver, later identified as Jaron Redowl, 33, of Sergeant Bluff, allegedly got out through the passenger side and continued to flee on foot.

Iowa Teen driver allegedly ran through stop sign before crashing into another car

The documents stated that the deputy continued to pursue Redowl who allegedly led the deputy into a trailer court. The documents specified a perimeter was set up until he surrendered and was taken into custody.

According to the documents, three children were allegedly in the vehicle during the pursuit and two were in the trailer court while officials were attempting to get Redowl to surrender.

Redowl allegedly indicated to officials that he attempted to run because of a valid warrant out for his arrest as well as a suspended driver’s license.

Redowl was charged with five counts of child endangerment and one count of eluding. He was held on a 3,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Woman Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her Child

A Storm Lake woman was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assaulting her child. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the 700 block of West 8th Street around 10:30pm Wednesday. A juvenile male told police that he had been struck in the face by his mother at a residence in that area of West 8th Street.
STORM LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business

A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
CARROLL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Woodbury County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Woodbury County, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

A Storm Lake man was arrested Wednesday on several drug-related charges. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the charges against 27-year-old Steven Allbee stemmed from an ongoing drug investigation last month in which Allbee allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to another individual in Storm Lake on three separate occasions. Police on Wednesday obtained a search warrant for a storage unit connected to Allbee at 412 Expansion Boulevard. During the search, police allegedly located meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man charged for contact violation

SHELDON—A 61-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Chrestiansen stemmed from him being in the vicinity of the Sheldon residence of an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman in chase pleads guilty to marijuana

LE MARS—One of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon on Sept. 19 has pleaded guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Cynthia Estrada pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant
Sioux City Journal

Man charged with enticing Sioux City boy faces federal charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to entice a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him now faces federal prosecution. Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Confused woman in Hawarden facing charge

HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old rural Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Hawarden on a charge of first-offense simulated public intoxication. The arrest of Stephanie Sue Hardy stemmed from a report of a woman who did not know her name or where she was, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
HAWARDEN, IA
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic diverted for several miles after Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Erratic Sheldon driver arrested for OWI

SHELDON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, improper use of lanes and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Somchith Vangkham stemmed from the...
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

FAMILY & POLICE SEEK MISSING SIOUX CITY WOMAN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING WOMAN. 36-YEAR-OLD BRENDA PAYER’S FAMILY SAY THEY LAST HAD CONTACT WITH HER ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29TH WHEN SHE PARKED HER VAN IN THE MCDONALD’S PARKING LOT IN THE 700 BLOCK OF HAMILTON BLVD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars man arrested for OWI by Maurice

MAURICE—A 31-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, near Maurice on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Andrew Scott Styles stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2012 Jeep Cherokee for speeding and driving on the wrong side of Highway 75 at the Highway 10 intersection about two miles north of Maurice, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
MAURICE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Police warns: Scammers selling fake gold jewelry in Sioux City parking lots

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about scammers who are selling fake gold jewelry in local parking lots. The department said in a social media post Thursday that a local jeweler reported that six individuals came into their store this week to have jewelry appraised. The individuals bought the jewelry from unknown people in parking lots. All of the items turned out to be fake, according to the department.
SIOUX CITY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Cherokee Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Possession

Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Cherokee man has pled guilty in federal court to illegal drug possession. 54-year-old Jeffery Linn entered the plea on Monday after being accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver. At his plea hearing, Linn admitted to having several ounces of the drug in...
CHEROKEE, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy