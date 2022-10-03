Sergeant Bluff man arrested after allegedly eluding police with kids in vehicle

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was charged with child endangerment after deputies were led on a pursuit in Sergeant Bluff on Sunday.

According to complaint documents filed by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was running a stationary radar in the median of I-29 when they observed a white Yukon traveling above the speed limit.

The complaint documents alleged that the radar locked the vehicle’s speed at 80 miles per hour while driving in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but they did not pull over resulting in a pursuit.

When the vehicle finally came to a stop, the driver, later identified as Jaron Redowl, 33, of Sergeant Bluff, allegedly got out through the passenger side and continued to flee on foot.

The documents stated that the deputy continued to pursue Redowl who allegedly led the deputy into a trailer court. The documents specified a perimeter was set up until he surrendered and was taken into custody.

According to the documents, three children were allegedly in the vehicle during the pursuit and two were in the trailer court while officials were attempting to get Redowl to surrender.

Redowl allegedly indicated to officials that he attempted to run because of a valid warrant out for his arrest as well as a suspended driver’s license.

Redowl was charged with five counts of child endangerment and one count of eluding. He was held on a 3,000.

