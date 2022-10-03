Allegheny County Police seek help finding Frazer woman last seen Sept. 11

Allegheny County Police are seeking help to find a Frazer woman they fear may have been kidnapped.

They believe Darlene Harbison, 59, who was last seen Sept. 11, disappeared at the hands of her boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, with whom she had a volatile relationship, according to county police.

Gibbs, 57, was found dead Sept. 17 by hunters near Logan Road in West Deer in what police believe was a suicide.

Harbison asked for a protection from abuse order against Gibbs on April 29 and a temporary PFA was issued. On May 9, a PFA was granted that was valid through Nov. 9, according to online court records.

But on June 1, Harbison asked for the PFA to be withdrawn, according to online court records.

According to county police, Harbison’s daughter made several attempts to contact her mother but had no success. She requested a welfare check, and an investigation was initiated.

Frazer police did not return calls seeking comment.

County police said investigators, fire departments, the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group and Steel City K-9 Response have conducted searches for Harbison across Western Pennsylvania. It was not clear which specific areas were searched.

At the same time, a social media post on the West Deer/East Deer Current Events Facebook page is seeking volunteers for a search party Saturday to look for Harbison.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at Walter Chapel, 404 Crawford Run Road in Indiana Township.

Indiana Township Police Chief Steve Colucci said the church will be used to stage a command center as volunteers search a large area that includes the township, Frazer and West Deer.

“She lived on Crawford Run, not too far from the township line, so I think they want to check everywhere,” he said.

County police are asking for information on Harbison, Gibbs or any sightings of Gibbs’ two vehicles from Sept. 10-13. The vehicles are a blue Chevy Cobalt and a light-colored Ford F-150.

Calls can be made to the county tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.