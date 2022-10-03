ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard vs. Cornell, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Harvard Crimson will meet the Cornell Big Red in Ivy League action on Friday night from Schoellkopf Field. Harvard comes into tonight’s nationally televised game with a 2-1 record on the season as they go for their third on the road. Meanwhile, Cornell sits at 2-1 as well and will be looking for some home-field advantage with their crowd on Friday night.
