Winslow, ME

wabi.tv

Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home

ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Winslow, ME
wgan.com

Couple found dead in Orrington home

Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
ORRINGTON, ME
NECN

Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
ARUNDEL, ME
wabi.tv

2 men dead after plane crashes in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two men are dead after a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff William King says 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth was flying the plane when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55 from Scarborough, was also on board.
ARUNDEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home

BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
HOLDEN, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of an Orrington couple. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased this morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Rd. Law enforcement closed the road for several hours. A barricade was up at...
ORRINGTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Body found on Hammond Street in Bangor

BANGOR — Bangor Police say a man’s body was discovered on Hammond Street Monday. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, at 6:26 a.m. Bangor Police and Bangor Fire responded to the vicinity of 1576 Hammond Street for a report of a deceased male. They say the man was “obviously...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Man’s Body Found in Bangor; Death Not Considered Suspicious

The Bangor Police And Fire Departments spent the early hours, just around sunrise Monday, investigating the details surrounding a body that was found near 1576 Hammond Street, in Bangor. Someone called authorities around 6:30 AM to report that they'd found the man. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Fatal car accident

SEDGWICK — Sunday after 7:30 p.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a single vehicle crash on Snows Cove Road in Sedgwick. 47 year old John A. Wallace of Brooksville was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. According to police...
SEDGWICK, ME
WMTW

Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a person following a robbery at a bank Monday morning. Authorities were called to the M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. When officers arrived, the robber already left the area on foot. Officials describe the suspect as...
BRUNSWICK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head

BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
UNITY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk

When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
WISCASSET, ME

