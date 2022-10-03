ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Post Register

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
