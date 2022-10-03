Read full article on original website
Ukrainian officials reportedly say there have been 'catastrophic' Starlink outages in recent weeks
A coordinator for Starlink donations said SpaceX may have been preventing Russia from using the technology and didn't know the regions had been freed.
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
Analysts question whether OPEC's oil output cut was really a signal to Biden and the West
The White House and Democratic U.S. lawmakers are blasting OPEC Plus for announcing oil production cuts, arguing the oil cartel is doing Russia's bidding while leveling a broadside attack against the Biden administration. Saudi Arabia says the move has nothing to do with politics. The decision to slash production is...
