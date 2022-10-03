Read full article on original website
Fourth graders zoned to Moore Middle will remain in elementary schools next year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your fourth-grade student at some Metro Nashville Public Schools may not be moving to middle school next year. Metro Nashville Public Schools announced that the fifth-grade students zoned to attend J.T. Moore Middle School will now go to one of four elementary schools. Parents told WSMV4 they’re grateful for the change.
Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is under investigation by school officials and police following allegations she assaulted a student. The Pearl Cohn High School teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, is accused of slapping the student in the back of the neck, before shoving her into a closet, according to the student’s mother Patricia Bush.
Vanderbilt doctors predict early and severe flu season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors say flu season is starting early this year, and it’s already hitting one population hard. Doctors say this is the earliest we tend to see the flu season start, but it’s not uncommon. Adolescents, specifically teenagers, come down with it the most.
Antioch residents search for answers following trash pickup delays
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in a new Antioch development have been waiting more than a month since their trash was last picked up. The dumpsters are overflowing, and people in the neighborhood said they couldn’t get the trash company to empty them. As a result, it’s creating a very stinky problem in the area along Lakevilla Drive.
21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
More Florida dogs arrive in Nashville, rescue makes room for animals put out by Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society’s disaster response team, Agape Animal Rescue is helping clear Orlando, Florida shelters to make room for dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. Agape is relocating around 20 of the 300 adoptable dogs to Nashville. Many of the rescued dogs...
Public encouraged to get flu shot ahead of flu season doctors say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s the beginning of flu season, and medical experts are encouraging Tennesseans to get their annual flu vaccine. Ascension Saint Thomas has already seen patients present with influenza. The majority of the patients are being treated in the Emergency Department. WSMV 4 spoke with Dr....
More than $1.6 million raised after 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 5,000 people joined together in Nashville on Saturday to raise over $1.6 million dollars at the 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk for the American Heart Association. While the walk was on Saturday, the fundraising will remain open for 30 more days as they work...
Metro Police announce road closures, parking ahead of TSU homecoming festivities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are preparing to assist the traffic flow of Tennessee State University football fans who attend the homecoming game Saturday. Over 70 Metro police officers will be on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium Saturday afternoon as the TSU homecoming game against Bethune-Cookman University is expected to draw the school’s largest football attendance of the year.
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
WSMV’s Marius Payton participates in ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV’s Marius Payton has committed to wearing pink all month long!. Marius is participating in this year’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign, raising money in the fight against breast cancer with the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer affects everyone - it doesn’t matter if...
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State lawmakers revealed Wednesday that Cleotha Henderson racked up dozens of disciplinary infractions during his 20-year prison stay. A joint committee of Tennessee lawmakers grilled the Tennessee Department of Correction for hours today, and the one name that kept coming up was Cleotha Henderson. It was...
Reward increased for information surrounding death of Mya Fuller
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released new details into the homicide investigation involving Mya Fuller. Fuller’s body was found on Aug. 6 off Trammel Lane in a rural part of southeastern Wilson County. She had been reported missing last being seen in Murfreesboro on July 29.
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
2 people, dog escape Franklin fire
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two people and a dog escaped a significant fire at a townhome in Franklin Tuesday morning. The fire happened at the Del Rio Commons community at about 1 a.m. Firefighters responded and quickly put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to the interior of four adjoining homes, a media release said.
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
Local non-profit organization receives $4.5 million from Mayor Cooper’s homeless plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community Care Fellowship (CCF), a non-profit organization that has served Nashville’s unhoused and socially displaced for more than 40 years, has received $4.5 million in funding from Metro Nashville. It was approved during Metro Nashville’s October Council Meeting. The funding comes as part of...
Metro Council approves $50 million Homelessness Response Plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council approved several resolutions Tuesday night that is part of Mayor John Cooper’s $50 million plan to get vulnerable Nashvillians off the streets. Four resolutions were proposed and approved at the council meeting to help determine how the money would be used to fight...
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
